Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,537
|$9,661
|$11,456
|Clean
|$7,268
|$9,304
|$11,010
|Average
|$6,730
|$8,591
|$10,116
|Rough
|$6,192
|$7,879
|$9,223
Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,462
|$9,543
|$11,303
|Clean
|$7,196
|$9,191
|$10,862
|Average
|$6,663
|$8,487
|$9,981
|Rough
|$6,130
|$7,783
|$9,100
Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,279
|$8,152
|$9,735
|Clean
|$6,055
|$7,852
|$9,356
|Average
|$5,607
|$7,250
|$8,597
|Rough
|$5,159
|$6,649
|$7,838
Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,669
|$7,448
|$8,949
|Clean
|$5,466
|$7,173
|$8,600
|Average
|$5,062
|$6,624
|$7,903
|Rough
|$4,657
|$6,074
|$7,205
Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,045
|$9,105
|$10,843
|Clean
|$6,794
|$8,769
|$10,421
|Average
|$6,291
|$8,097
|$9,575
|Rough
|$5,788
|$7,426
|$8,730
Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,010
|$10,219
|$12,086
|Clean
|$7,724
|$9,842
|$11,615
|Average
|$7,152
|$9,088
|$10,673
|Rough
|$6,581
|$8,334
|$9,731
Estimated values
2013 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,634
|$8,590
|$10,242
|Clean
|$6,397
|$8,273
|$9,842
|Average
|$5,923
|$7,640
|$9,044
|Rough
|$5,450
|$7,006
|$8,246