Used 2009 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews

excellent car michealb , 02/23/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Bought my car in 2011 with 30k miles on it. It now has 230K and the only thing I have replaced is 2 headlight bulbs. Had regular service every 5000 miles. Driven everyday for business and personal use on the interstate, up and down mountains and regularly maintained good mpg. Started off around 47mpg and still around 44mpg even after 200K miles added to the odo. I am 6ft. Interior cabin was a little small for me but other capacities made up for lack of comfort. My wife was recently in an accident and the prius held its own. Protected her in a 65mph crash. Unfortunately it was beyond repair. Will purchase another and hope it will serve as good as this one. Report Abuse

Amazed hybridamir1990 , 06/14/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned many different cars, Jeep, Ford, Nissan, Pontiac and so on. I HATED all of them. from reliability to comfort to fuel economy. I have alwasy be skeptical about buying a hybrid but one day I was so fed up with the vehicle I owned, I went straight to Toyota and traded it in for a 2008 Toyota Prius. Two years later, it is still the best automotive decision I have ever made. Although it does have some road noise, the ride is amazing and smooth. I see alot of complaints about the comfort of the seats but I find them more then suitable, there smooth, soft and comfortable enough to seat five people. I live in North Eastern Pennsylvania and I am a Prius driver for life. Report Abuse

Best car out there!! 09priusman , 03/11/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Toyota Prius about 3 weeks ago preowned with 39,000 miles. I love it!!! I traded my 2000 Cadillac Deville DTS in for it. I drive 120 miles a day to work so I needed something really good on gas. This was it!!! I have been averaging 41- 46 mpg all the time. The other night I drove 60 miles home from a firends house. It was over an hour drive on a back rd of Maine which I drove 55-60mph. I got home and got 48mpg all the way. (I have the pic to prove it)The secret is to get up speed and maintain it. I spend a lot of time only using my electric motor at 45-55 mph just maintaining my speed. It takes some getting used to but once you do youll love playing the mpg game :) this 2009 prius is amazing in the snow. I live in Maine and travel the highway 120 miles a day for work. Its awesome in the snow. Just walks right through everything. I pass every car on the highway. It goes through slush like its not even there. From a stop the traction control works great!!! Report Abuse

Zero problems dickthebutcher , 01/23/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Prius new and have now driven it for almost five years. It has just over 70,000 miles on it, and so far the only maintenance expenses I've had are oil changes and one new set of tires. It still has the original brakes and they still aren't showing signs of wear. I'm not sure why so many others find the car uncomfortable -- I'm six feet tall and have no problems. I've driven to Florida from Pennsylvania in it and was never uncomfortable. Minor gripes: The gas tank does not fill up willingly after it's about 80% full. You have to coax in the last few gallons little by little. I don't love its looks, either, but accept that trade-off to average 47 MPG year-round. Report Abuse