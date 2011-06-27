  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
I like it.

jimbob_seeker, 09/29/2012
2012 Matrix 4speed auto/1.8L bought new. Logged 1,600miles and so far and I like it. Ride is firm but pleasant. If tires are over-inflated, the ride can be harsh Excellent cargo room with the rear seats folded down. Decent acceleration, smooth, stable and quieter than I expected on the freeway. The steering does not provide as much road feel as I would like but it's quite acceptable. On 1st tank of gas I got 28.7 MPG (US) [8.2 L/100Km] driving around the 'burbs'. I noticed an occasional buzzing sound from the interior trim close to the passenger A-pillar. This is only complaint I have so far. With the cooler fall weather, the sound is hardly noticeable Would buy again.

Maybe not too Thrilling but does the job

drsuzuki, 06/26/2012
Purchase my Matrix in May . Have about 2000km on it now . I am uninspired.... no excitement with this car . I am not saying I am disapointed with the car it seems big enough , sturdy enough, the milage is no screaming hell but acceptable consider i used to drive a one ton ford 5.4l truck. The car is eaisy for large people to get into including the back seat the roof racks haul alot of weight but sit to far back on the car to be really use full you will have a hard time puting on a ski box on the roof with stock racks. Lacks adjustment on the intermittent wipers (no settable delay feature). Interior color is light grey and stains with a touch

Research Similar Vehicles