Used 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Great for Duck Hunting pjatty , 05/15/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful After owning a 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 (which is a truely excellent mid-size SUV), I decided to splurge and buy the 2007 Toyota LandCruiser. Yes, it was alot of money, but it is great. I duck hunt with a group of friends and whenever it rains we leave their Suburbans at home because we know only my LC will make it through the mud and muck. Also, the clam shell trunk is great; sit on the fold down half to put on waders, while the fold up half provides shelter from the rain. I took off the running boards and ditched the 3rd row seats (which are worthless) to improve off-road ability and create more storage. Got stuck only once because I forgot how to lock the differential. Duh... Great SUV Report Abuse

2nd LC and still the best! Andy Ebert , 10/02/2015 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is our second LC. The first was a 1999 we bought in 2001 with 88k on it and we put 285k more on it. NOT ONE ISSUE. Bought this 2007 model in 2011 with 77k on it and didn't even blink. These are built like a brick [non-permissible content removed]. The only difference I have seen between the 1999 model and the 2007 model is they went from glass headlights to plastic and the interior leather is not as robust. Other then that, not one problem or issue. We use it as a daily driver. As for off-roading, we utilize the LC's very capable off road 4WD system as we have mountain land and use it to get thru mud, snow, etc. If you have the chance to get one, do it. You will not regret it. Much better on road and off road then any other SUV we have looked at. Actually looked at the newer LC's but don't like the style as it looks basically like every other SUV from Toyota (Highlander, Sequoia, etc.). Plus the newer LC's have permanent 3rd row seats that you can't remove. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good as Usual Town Toyota , 04/18/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Reliable, excellent ride on and off the highway. Fine balance in very windy conditions. This is our sixth LC. While little is new about it, it still has two basic qualities that mean everything - a good ride and reliablity. No mechanical problems. Report Abuse

Delivers as-advertised cruiserowner , 09/23/2015 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The best SUV on the road if what you're after is safe, reliable, comfortable performance. None of the fancy features (aside from maybe the AHC), aluminum exterior trim, or status badges of other SUVs in it's class but the vehicle to buy if you want to make a smart purchase that will always deliver safety, reliability and comfort all while maintaining it's resale value better than any other vehicle on the road. Join the LC club, you won't be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse