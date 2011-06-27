Estimated values
2005 Buick Rendezvous CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,737
|$2,435
|$2,806
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,232
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,307
|$1,826
|$2,106
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,420
|$1,639
Estimated values
2005 Buick Rendezvous CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,302
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,110
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,726
|$2,040
|Rough
|$895
|$1,342
|$1,588