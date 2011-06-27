  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2012 Subaru Forester
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,547$7,688$9,361
Clean$5,313$7,352$8,931
Average$4,844$6,682$8,070
Rough$4,375$6,012$7,210
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,443$7,580$9,249
Clean$5,213$7,250$8,824
Average$4,753$6,589$7,974
Rough$4,293$5,928$7,124
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,645$7,765$9,423
Clean$5,406$7,427$8,990
Average$4,929$6,749$8,124
Rough$4,452$6,072$7,258
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,759$9,217$11,139
Clean$6,474$8,815$10,628
Average$5,902$8,011$9,604
Rough$5,331$7,207$8,580
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,316$8,581$10,353
Clean$6,049$8,206$9,877
Average$5,515$7,458$8,925
Rough$4,981$6,710$7,974
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,884$7,971$9,604
Clean$5,635$7,623$9,162
Average$5,138$6,928$8,280
Rough$4,641$6,233$7,397
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,135$9,694$11,695
Clean$6,833$9,271$11,158
Average$6,230$8,426$10,083
Rough$5,627$7,581$9,008
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,099$9,646$11,637
Clean$6,799$9,226$11,102
Average$6,199$8,384$10,033
Rough$5,599$7,543$8,963
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,487$10,172$12,273
Clean$7,171$9,729$11,709
Average$6,538$8,842$10,581
Rough$5,905$7,954$9,453
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,200$8,494$10,286
Clean$5,938$8,123$9,813
Average$5,414$7,383$8,868
Rough$4,890$6,642$7,922
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,940$9,199$10,970
Clean$6,647$8,798$10,466
Average$6,060$7,996$9,458
Rough$5,474$7,194$8,449
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,860$9,320$11,245
Clean$6,570$8,914$10,728
Average$5,990$8,101$9,694
Rough$5,411$7,288$8,661
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,981$8,126$9,804
Clean$5,728$7,772$9,353
Average$5,222$7,063$8,452
Rough$4,717$6,355$7,551
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,537$8,881$10,715
Clean$6,260$8,494$10,223
Average$5,708$7,719$9,238
Rough$5,155$6,945$8,253
Sell my 2012 Subaru Forester with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Forester near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,313 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,352 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,313 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,352 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,313 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,352 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Subaru Forester ranges from $4,375 to $9,361, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.