Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,547
|$7,688
|$9,361
|Clean
|$5,313
|$7,352
|$8,931
|Average
|$4,844
|$6,682
|$8,070
|Rough
|$4,375
|$6,012
|$7,210
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$7,580
|$9,249
|Clean
|$5,213
|$7,250
|$8,824
|Average
|$4,753
|$6,589
|$7,974
|Rough
|$4,293
|$5,928
|$7,124
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,645
|$7,765
|$9,423
|Clean
|$5,406
|$7,427
|$8,990
|Average
|$4,929
|$6,749
|$8,124
|Rough
|$4,452
|$6,072
|$7,258
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,759
|$9,217
|$11,139
|Clean
|$6,474
|$8,815
|$10,628
|Average
|$5,902
|$8,011
|$9,604
|Rough
|$5,331
|$7,207
|$8,580
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,316
|$8,581
|$10,353
|Clean
|$6,049
|$8,206
|$9,877
|Average
|$5,515
|$7,458
|$8,925
|Rough
|$4,981
|$6,710
|$7,974
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,884
|$7,971
|$9,604
|Clean
|$5,635
|$7,623
|$9,162
|Average
|$5,138
|$6,928
|$8,280
|Rough
|$4,641
|$6,233
|$7,397
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,135
|$9,694
|$11,695
|Clean
|$6,833
|$9,271
|$11,158
|Average
|$6,230
|$8,426
|$10,083
|Rough
|$5,627
|$7,581
|$9,008
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,099
|$9,646
|$11,637
|Clean
|$6,799
|$9,226
|$11,102
|Average
|$6,199
|$8,384
|$10,033
|Rough
|$5,599
|$7,543
|$8,963
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,487
|$10,172
|$12,273
|Clean
|$7,171
|$9,729
|$11,709
|Average
|$6,538
|$8,842
|$10,581
|Rough
|$5,905
|$7,954
|$9,453
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,200
|$8,494
|$10,286
|Clean
|$5,938
|$8,123
|$9,813
|Average
|$5,414
|$7,383
|$8,868
|Rough
|$4,890
|$6,642
|$7,922
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,940
|$9,199
|$10,970
|Clean
|$6,647
|$8,798
|$10,466
|Average
|$6,060
|$7,996
|$9,458
|Rough
|$5,474
|$7,194
|$8,449
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,860
|$9,320
|$11,245
|Clean
|$6,570
|$8,914
|$10,728
|Average
|$5,990
|$8,101
|$9,694
|Rough
|$5,411
|$7,288
|$8,661
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$8,126
|$9,804
|Clean
|$5,728
|$7,772
|$9,353
|Average
|$5,222
|$7,063
|$8,452
|Rough
|$4,717
|$6,355
|$7,551
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,537
|$8,881
|$10,715
|Clean
|$6,260
|$8,494
|$10,223
|Average
|$5,708
|$7,719
|$9,238
|Rough
|$5,155
|$6,945
|$8,253