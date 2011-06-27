Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius v Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,884
|$20,713
|$22,822
|Clean
|$18,314
|$20,105
|$22,106
|Average
|$17,174
|$18,888
|$20,673
|Rough
|$16,034
|$17,672
|$19,240
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,239
|$19,146
|$21,323
|Clean
|$16,719
|$18,584
|$20,653
|Average
|$15,679
|$17,460
|$19,315
|Rough
|$14,638
|$16,336
|$17,976
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius v Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,586
|$21,240
|$23,174
|Clean
|$18,995
|$20,617
|$22,447
|Average
|$17,813
|$19,370
|$20,992
|Rough
|$16,631
|$18,123
|$19,537
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius v Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,165
|$20,085
|$22,284
|Clean
|$17,617
|$19,495
|$21,584
|Average
|$16,520
|$18,316
|$20,186
|Rough
|$15,424
|$17,137
|$18,787