Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,287
|$3,956
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,951
|$3,562
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,280
|$2,776
|Rough
|$960
|$1,609
|$1,989
Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,405
|$3,986
|$4,785
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,579
|$4,309
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,765
|$3,357
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,951
|$2,405
Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,127
|$3,483
|$4,167
|Clean
|$1,909
|$3,127
|$3,752
|Average
|$1,475
|$2,416
|$2,924
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,705
|$2,095
Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,625
|$4,244
|$5,058
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,811
|$4,555
|Average
|$1,820
|$2,944
|$3,549
|Rough
|$1,284
|$2,077
|$2,543
Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,946
|$3,026
|$3,570
|Clean
|$1,747
|$2,717
|$3,215
|Average
|$1,349
|$2,099
|$2,505
|Rough
|$951
|$1,481
|$1,795
Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,651
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,380
|$2,900
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,839
|$2,259
|Rough
|$746
|$1,297
|$1,619