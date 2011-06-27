  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$3,287$3,956
Clean$1,762$2,951$3,562
Average$1,361$2,280$2,776
Rough$960$1,609$1,989
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,370 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,380 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $746 to $3,220, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.