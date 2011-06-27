Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,265
|$7,472
|$8,788
|Clean
|$4,832
|$6,876
|$8,091
|Average
|$3,966
|$5,685
|$6,695
|Rough
|$3,100
|$4,494
|$5,299
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,890
|$5,152
|$5,908
|Clean
|$3,570
|$4,741
|$5,439
|Average
|$2,930
|$3,920
|$4,501
|Rough
|$2,290
|$3,098
|$3,563
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,826
|$4,916
|$5,572
|Clean
|$3,511
|$4,524
|$5,129
|Average
|$2,882
|$3,740
|$4,245
|Rough
|$2,252
|$2,956
|$3,360
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,932
|$5,414
|$6,300
|Clean
|$3,609
|$4,983
|$5,800
|Average
|$2,962
|$4,119
|$4,799
|Rough
|$2,315
|$3,256
|$3,799
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,493
|$4,776
|$5,544
|Clean
|$3,206
|$4,396
|$5,104
|Average
|$2,631
|$3,634
|$4,223
|Rough
|$2,057
|$2,872
|$3,343
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,428
|$4,693
|$5,450
|Clean
|$3,146
|$4,319
|$5,018
|Average
|$2,582
|$3,571
|$4,152
|Rough
|$2,018
|$2,823
|$3,286
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,651
|$4,712
|$5,351
|Clean
|$3,350
|$4,336
|$4,926
|Average
|$2,750
|$3,585
|$4,076
|Rough
|$2,149
|$2,834
|$3,227