2009 Toyota Matrix Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,265$7,472$8,788
Clean$4,832$6,876$8,091
Average$3,966$5,685$6,695
Rough$3,100$4,494$5,299
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,890$5,152$5,908
Clean$3,570$4,741$5,439
Average$2,930$3,920$4,501
Rough$2,290$3,098$3,563
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,826$4,916$5,572
Clean$3,511$4,524$5,129
Average$2,882$3,740$4,245
Rough$2,252$2,956$3,360
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,932$5,414$6,300
Clean$3,609$4,983$5,800
Average$2,962$4,119$4,799
Rough$2,315$3,256$3,799
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,493$4,776$5,544
Clean$3,206$4,396$5,104
Average$2,631$3,634$4,223
Rough$2,057$2,872$3,343
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,428$4,693$5,450
Clean$3,146$4,319$5,018
Average$2,582$3,571$4,152
Rough$2,018$2,823$3,286
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,651$4,712$5,351
Clean$3,350$4,336$4,926
Average$2,750$3,585$4,076
Rough$2,149$2,834$3,227
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Matrix on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,146 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,319 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Matrix is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,146 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,319 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Matrix, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,146 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,319 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Matrix. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Matrix and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Matrix ranges from $2,018 to $5,450, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Matrix is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.