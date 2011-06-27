Estimated values
2007 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,169
|$3,056
|$3,559
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,757
|$3,205
|Average
|$1,536
|$2,159
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,561
|$1,787
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac CTS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$1,820
|$1,944
|Clean
|$1,458
|$1,642
|$1,750
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,286
|$1,363
|Rough
|$830
|$930
|$976
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,554
|$3,715
|$4,369
|Clean
|$2,305
|$3,351
|$3,934
|Average
|$1,808
|$2,624
|$3,064
|Rough
|$1,312
|$1,897
|$2,194