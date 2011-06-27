Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Highlander Hybrid SUV
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,211*
Total Cash Price
$42,276
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,175*
Total Cash Price
$43,122
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$66,049*
Total Cash Price
$57,918
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$67,978*
Total Cash Price
$59,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$644
|$443
|$1,823
|$1,223
|$1,147
|$5,280
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,433
|Financing
|$2,274
|$1,828
|$1,354
|$846
|$307
|$6,609
|Depreciation
|$7,889
|$4,030
|$3,547
|$3,144
|$2,823
|$21,433
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,170
|$8,683
|$9,301
|$7,924
|$7,133
|$48,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$657
|$452
|$1,859
|$1,247
|$1,170
|$5,386
|Repairs
|$121
|$287
|$422
|$494
|$575
|$1,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,294
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,319
|$1,865
|$1,381
|$863
|$313
|$6,741
|Depreciation
|$8,047
|$4,111
|$3,618
|$3,207
|$2,879
|$21,862
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,473
|$8,857
|$9,487
|$8,082
|$7,276
|$49,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Highlander Hybrid SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$882
|$607
|$2,498
|$1,676
|$1,571
|$7,234
|Repairs
|$163
|$385
|$567
|$663
|$773
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,081
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,333
|Financing
|$3,115
|$2,504
|$1,855
|$1,159
|$421
|$9,054
|Depreciation
|$10,808
|$5,521
|$4,859
|$4,307
|$3,868
|$29,363
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,783
|$11,896
|$12,742
|$10,856
|$9,772
|$66,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Highlander Hybrid SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$908
|$625
|$2,570
|$1,724
|$1,617
|$7,445
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,171
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,431
|Financing
|$3,206
|$2,577
|$1,909
|$1,193
|$433
|$9,319
|Depreciation
|$11,123
|$5,682
|$5,001
|$4,433
|$3,980
|$30,221
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,390
|$12,243
|$13,114
|$11,173
|$10,058
|$67,978
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Highlander Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019