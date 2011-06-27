Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
My ICEBERG FJ
Best vehicle i have ever owned. Best of both worlds. I live in a remote area an do alot of driving an when the weather gets bad i need a suv that will preform safely for me an my family. This one is the best i have ever had. Drives great on road an will go where i need to go. I have owned alot of vehicles but nothing even compares to the fj. If you want a vehicle that will go like a jeep but last like no other buy a fj. Toyota made another great product with the fj. Too bad they dont sell them anymore in the us. I love it. An the aftermarket parts selection are unreal. You can make it customized to your liking in no time.
2013 FJ Cruiser 4x4
So far this has been one of the funnest vehicles I have owned. There is plenty of function, mixed with a handfull of play! Between the ample off road capabilities and the smooth ride on hard surfaces the FJ is a joy to drive.
Nothing Compares!
I've owned a Jeep Wrangler, 4x4 Tacoma(2011) and older 4x4 S10 and a Civic. I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, that the FJ is the funnest vehicle on the road! It blows the Wrangler out of the water! Lots of power, great suspension, lots of leg room. I could go on and on. Off road in the mountains of Tennessee or the Orange Groves of Florida it's second to none! You can take the FJ virtually anywhere. Love this vehicle! Never getting rid of it! Great in Rain or Snow. Toyota made an amazing vehicle in the FJ.
No purchase yet
Husband decided he wants a blue FJ Cruiser and they are hard to find with lower miles, in great shape, in our price range.
Big blue suv for countryside driving
Excellent for my driving needs
