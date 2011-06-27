Estimated values
2007 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,138
|$7,003
|$8,060
|Clean
|$4,638
|$6,318
|$7,258
|Average
|$3,639
|$4,947
|$5,653
|Rough
|$2,639
|$3,577
|$4,047
Estimated values
2007 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,899
|$6,912
|$8,050
|Clean
|$4,422
|$6,236
|$7,248
|Average
|$3,469
|$4,883
|$5,645
|Rough
|$2,516
|$3,530
|$4,042
Estimated values
2007 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,706
|$6,572
|$7,627
|Clean
|$4,248
|$5,929
|$6,868
|Average
|$3,333
|$4,643
|$5,349
|Rough
|$2,417
|$3,357
|$3,830