Estimated values
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,117
|$12,636
|$14,301
|Clean
|$9,565
|$11,928
|$13,475
|Average
|$8,462
|$10,513
|$11,824
|Rough
|$7,358
|$9,097
|$10,173
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,432
|$6,995
|$8,027
|Clean
|$5,135
|$6,603
|$7,564
|Average
|$4,543
|$5,820
|$6,637
|Rough
|$3,950
|$5,036
|$5,711
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,411
|$8,103
|$9,220
|Clean
|$6,061
|$7,649
|$8,688
|Average
|$5,361
|$6,741
|$7,624
|Rough
|$4,662
|$5,834
|$6,559
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,857
|$8,598
|$9,750
|Clean
|$6,483
|$8,117
|$9,188
|Average
|$5,735
|$7,154
|$8,062
|Rough
|$4,987
|$6,191
|$6,936
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,887
|$7,487
|$8,544
|Clean
|$5,566
|$7,068
|$8,051
|Average
|$4,923
|$6,229
|$7,065
|Rough
|$4,281
|$5,391
|$6,078