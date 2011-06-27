Estimated values
2014 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,084
|$40,296
|$44,437
|Clean
|$34,565
|$38,624
|$42,494
|Average
|$31,527
|$35,279
|$38,608
|Rough
|$28,488
|$31,935
|$34,722
2014 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,675
|$43,190
|$47,627
|Clean
|$37,047
|$41,397
|$45,545
|Average
|$33,790
|$37,813
|$41,380
|Rough
|$30,534
|$34,228
|$37,215