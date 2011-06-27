  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,852$5,422$6,245
Clean$3,511$4,939$5,693
Average$2,830$3,973$4,589
Rough$2,149$3,007$3,486
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,147$5,946$6,889
Clean$3,781$5,416$6,280
Average$3,047$4,357$5,063
Rough$2,314$3,297$3,845
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,990$5,807$6,760
Clean$3,637$5,290$6,163
Average$2,932$4,255$4,968
Rough$2,226$3,220$3,774
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,736$5,509$6,439
Clean$3,405$5,018$5,870
Average$2,745$4,036$4,732
Rough$2,084$3,055$3,594
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,365$4,708$5,410
Clean$3,067$4,288$4,932
Average$2,472$3,449$3,976
Rough$1,877$2,610$3,020
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,682$5,420$6,332
Clean$3,356$4,937$5,773
Average$2,705$3,971$4,654
Rough$2,054$3,006$3,535
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,192$6,189$7,237
Clean$3,821$5,637$6,598
Average$3,080$4,535$5,319
Rough$2,339$3,432$4,040
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,805$5,594$6,534
Clean$3,469$5,096$5,956
Average$2,796$4,099$4,802
Rough$2,123$3,102$3,647
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,559$6,649$7,746
Clean$4,156$6,057$7,061
Average$3,350$4,872$5,693
Rough$2,544$3,687$4,324
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,355$6,623$7,815
Clean$3,970$6,033$7,124
Average$3,200$4,853$5,743
Rough$2,430$3,673$4,362
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,225$6,425$7,581
Clean$3,852$5,852$6,911
Average$3,105$4,707$5,572
Rough$2,357$3,563$4,232
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,601$6,739$7,861
Clean$4,194$6,139$7,166
Average$3,380$4,938$5,777
Rough$2,567$3,737$4,388
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,356 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,937 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2004 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $2,054 to $6,332, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.