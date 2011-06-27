Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,852
|$5,422
|$6,245
|Clean
|$3,511
|$4,939
|$5,693
|Average
|$2,830
|$3,973
|$4,589
|Rough
|$2,149
|$3,007
|$3,486
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,147
|$5,946
|$6,889
|Clean
|$3,781
|$5,416
|$6,280
|Average
|$3,047
|$4,357
|$5,063
|Rough
|$2,314
|$3,297
|$3,845
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,990
|$5,807
|$6,760
|Clean
|$3,637
|$5,290
|$6,163
|Average
|$2,932
|$4,255
|$4,968
|Rough
|$2,226
|$3,220
|$3,774
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,736
|$5,509
|$6,439
|Clean
|$3,405
|$5,018
|$5,870
|Average
|$2,745
|$4,036
|$4,732
|Rough
|$2,084
|$3,055
|$3,594
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,365
|$4,708
|$5,410
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,288
|$4,932
|Average
|$2,472
|$3,449
|$3,976
|Rough
|$1,877
|$2,610
|$3,020
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$5,420
|$6,332
|Clean
|$3,356
|$4,937
|$5,773
|Average
|$2,705
|$3,971
|$4,654
|Rough
|$2,054
|$3,006
|$3,535
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$6,189
|$7,237
|Clean
|$3,821
|$5,637
|$6,598
|Average
|$3,080
|$4,535
|$5,319
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,432
|$4,040
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,805
|$5,594
|$6,534
|Clean
|$3,469
|$5,096
|$5,956
|Average
|$2,796
|$4,099
|$4,802
|Rough
|$2,123
|$3,102
|$3,647
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,559
|$6,649
|$7,746
|Clean
|$4,156
|$6,057
|$7,061
|Average
|$3,350
|$4,872
|$5,693
|Rough
|$2,544
|$3,687
|$4,324
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,355
|$6,623
|$7,815
|Clean
|$3,970
|$6,033
|$7,124
|Average
|$3,200
|$4,853
|$5,743
|Rough
|$2,430
|$3,673
|$4,362
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,225
|$6,425
|$7,581
|Clean
|$3,852
|$5,852
|$6,911
|Average
|$3,105
|$4,707
|$5,572
|Rough
|$2,357
|$3,563
|$4,232
Estimated values
2004 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,601
|$6,739
|$7,861
|Clean
|$4,194
|$6,139
|$7,166
|Average
|$3,380
|$4,938
|$5,777
|Rough
|$2,567
|$3,737
|$4,388