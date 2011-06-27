Used 2000 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|30
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/34 mpg
|27/34 mpg
|27/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.4/448.8 mi.
|356.4/448.8 mi.
|356.4/448.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 5800 rpm
|125 hp @ 5800 rpm
|125 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|50.5 in.
|50.5 in.
|50.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.2 in.
|33.2 in.
|33.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.0 in.
|174.0 in.
|174.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2414 lbs.
|2426 lbs.
|2459 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.1 cu.ft.
|12.1 cu.ft.
|12.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|97.0 in.
|97.0 in.
|97.0 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
