Used 2000 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303030
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg27/34 mpg27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.356.4/448.8 mi.356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5800 rpm125 hp @ 5800 rpm125 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.50.5 in.50.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.33.2 in.33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.174.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2414 lbs.2426 lbs.2459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.12.1 cu.ft.12.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Super White
  • Silverstream Opal
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Silverstream Opal
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Silverstream Opal
  • Super White
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Pebble Beige
  • Light Charcoal
  • Light Charcoal
  • Pebble Beige
  • Pebble Beige
  • Light Charcoal
