Used 1995 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

"Old Reliable" Monique Renne , 11/09/2015 DX 4dr Sedan 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought mine new right after I graduated from college. Twenty years later, it is still my main car with almost 250,000 miles. I have only had to do routine maintenance and purchases (brakes, tires, tune-ups, oil changes, 1 serpentine belt), and one alternator. It has decent power (easy acceleration). The ride is rougher than some vehicles and road handling depends a lot on the tires, I think. Excellent mileage for a 20-year-old car: 20-35 mpg. It's not nearly as quiet inside as it used to be and it's old. I lived on the coast for a few years and the paint is slowly fading. Whenever I am tempted to buy a new car, though, all I have to do is talk to my friends and family who have purchased new vehicles. I have never found as reliable a car as the 1995 Toyota Corolla. It was built when the Toyota name stood for quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love this car klbvxf , 05/14/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love love love this car. Bought it used with 113k on it and after 2 years she's at 143k. Gets 32 mpg combined. In 2 years the only thing I've had to do is replace the tires and get the oil changed. It has been going through a lot of brake fluid lately due to a small leak, but nothing worth worrying about. The trunk is huge and I love the fold down back seat. Mine does vibrate a lot at higher speeds and when you first start it, but not enough to be a problem. I thank this car on a regular basis for being so good to me.

Fantastic Car dan , 07/29/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My family has owned our 1995 corolla since it was brand new. It was passed on to me and my brother when we were 18 or so, and the car has never had any significant problems. The 7AFE engine is bulletproof. 250,000 miles on this thing and it is still running perfectly.

Two generations could not kill it Beppie , 01/16/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I loved this little car! It was reliable even when I gave it to my children. It seemed to even like abuse. The only problems were in the electrical hardware. The car went through alternators every 60K and a starter every 40K. Could be driving habits. At this time, it has 400K and still goes. I have a Honda now, but my next car will be a Corolla again