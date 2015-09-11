Used 1995 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
- 195,371 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 180,535 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$1,490
- 108,700 miles
$3,800
- 179,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,998
- 101,700 miles
$3,197
- 131,263 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
- 144,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- 147,883 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,880
- 163,048 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,690
- 126,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,090
- 94,966 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 226,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,598
- 218,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 229,650 miles
$2,295
- 179,248 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 204,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,399
- 141,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,750
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla
Monique Renne,11/09/2015
DX 4dr Sedan
I bought mine new right after I graduated from college. Twenty years later, it is still my main car with almost 250,000 miles. I have only had to do routine maintenance and purchases (brakes, tires, tune-ups, oil changes, 1 serpentine belt), and one alternator. It has decent power (easy acceleration). The ride is rougher than some vehicles and road handling depends a lot on the tires, I think. Excellent mileage for a 20-year-old car: 20-35 mpg. It's not nearly as quiet inside as it used to be and it's old. I lived on the coast for a few years and the paint is slowly fading. Whenever I am tempted to buy a new car, though, all I have to do is talk to my friends and family who have purchased new vehicles. I have never found as reliable a car as the 1995 Toyota Corolla. It was built when the Toyota name stood for quality.
