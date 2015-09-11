Used 1995 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

I bought mine new right after I graduated from college. Twenty years later, it is still my main car with almost 250,000 miles. I have only had to do routine maintenance and purchases (brakes, tires, tune-ups, oil changes, 1 serpentine belt), and one alternator. It has decent power (easy acceleration). The ride is rougher than some vehicles and road handling depends a lot on the tires, I think. Excellent mileage for a 20-year-old car: 20-35 mpg. It's not nearly as quiet inside as it used to be and it's old. I lived on the coast for a few years and the paint is slowly fading. Whenever I am tempted to buy a new car, though, all I have to do is talk to my friends and family who have purchased new vehicles. I have never found as reliable a car as the 1995 Toyota Corolla. It was built when the Toyota name stood for quality.

