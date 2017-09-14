Overall rating 7.5 / 10

A compact sedan is an excellent choice if good fuel economy, a low price and everyday ease of use top your list of vehicular requirements. But the small dimensions naturally necessitate a similarly compact cargo area, which is not great if you want to take a spur-of-the-moment road trip with your friends. Luckily, most are available in a more practical hatchback body style. The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback variant of the ubiquitous Corolla, and its single available trim takes a lot of guesswork out of the shopping experience.

The Corolla iM carries many of the sedan's benefits and pitfalls. On one hand, the ride and seats are comfortable, materials quality is good, and the user interface is intuitive. Plus, you get a ton of standard features for the money. Unfortunately, the cargo area is smaller than competitors' and the back seat is pretty cramped. It's also not much fun to drive, with painfully slow acceleration from its underpowered four-cylinder. Overall, the Corolla iM is a decent choice that looks good on paper thanks to its robust features list. But we think shoppers would be happier paying a little extra for a more well-rounded small hatchback.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.