Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
2018 Toyota Corolla iM Review

Pros & Cons

  • Provides exceptional value, with tons of features at a low price
  • Ride is comfortable and composed on bumpy roads
  • Front seats remain supportive on long drives
  • One of the slowest cars in a segment not known for speed
  • Most rivals are more enjoyable to drive
  • Rear visibility is compromised by thick roof pillars
  • Cabin is smaller in the back than some competitors
List Price Range
$12,445 - $17,495
Used Corolla iM for Sale
Which Corolla iM does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM hatchback comes in a single, well-equipped trim level, with a wealth of standard options. These include automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment display and advanced driver aids. However, there are several dealer-installed options and accessories worth considering, such as a rear spoiler, interior ambient lighting and navigation. Unless you absolutely need these odds and ends, we recommend sticking with the standard Corolla iM and enjoying its comparatively low price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

A compact sedan is an excellent choice if good fuel economy, a low price and everyday ease of use top your list of vehicular requirements. But the small dimensions naturally necessitate a similarly compact cargo area, which is not great if you want to take a spur-of-the-moment road trip with your friends. Luckily, most are available in a more practical hatchback body style. The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback variant of the ubiquitous Corolla, and its single available trim takes a lot of guesswork out of the shopping experience.

The Corolla iM carries many of the sedan's benefits and pitfalls. On one hand, the ride and seats are comfortable, materials quality is good, and the user interface is intuitive. Plus, you get a ton of standard features for the money. Unfortunately, the cargo area is smaller than competitors' and the back seat is pretty cramped. It's also not much fun to drive, with painfully slow acceleration from its underpowered four-cylinder. Overall, the Corolla iM is a decent choice that looks good on paper thanks to its robust features list. But we think shoppers would be happier paying a little extra for a more well-rounded small hatchback.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

2018 Toyota Corolla iM models

Introduced to the Scion brand in 2016 and brought under the Toyota umbrella last year, the Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback version of the Corolla sedan. Unlike the Corolla, the 2018 iM is sold in a single trim level, but it's actually a little less expensive than a comparably equipped Corolla. It's not quite as customizable, though, since your only real choices are color, transmission and selection of dealer-installed accessories.

Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rear spoiler, heated and power-folding mirrors, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats.

With the iM, you also get a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and HD radio. Standard advanced safety systems include lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking.

The are no factory options available, but notable dealer accessories include interior ambient lighting, a navigation system and various sport body enhancements.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the identical (except for the name) 2016 Scion iM (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the currentToyota Corolla iM has received some revisions, including standard automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking in 2017. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Corolla iM.

Driving

6.0
The Toyota Corolla iM is noticeably sharper to drive than the Corolla sedan, and although pleasant to drive, it's not as engaging as top competitors. The 137-horsepower iM is underpowered, and it perpetually shows, letting down the entire car. The CVT automatic, however, behaves nicely.

Acceleration

5.0
Acceleration is ultra-smooth and quiet with the gas pedal partially pressed down, but at full throttle the 1.8-liter four-cylinder is noisy and totally gutless. A 0-60-mph time of 10 seconds is 1.5 seconds slower than class average and basically tied for class-worst.

Braking

7.5
The iM's brake pedal feels firm and consistent during normal driving. In our simulated-panic stop, the iM came to a halt from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.

Steering

6.0
Some road feel is transmitted when pushing the Corolla iM hard around a corner, but otherwise the steering is pretty numb and lifeless compared to the segment best. It does not provide you with any extra feel for the road or encourage you to drive with enthusiasm.

Handling

7.0
This lightweight car with small dimensions is reasonably responsive and nimble. It changes directions well, but noticeable amounts of body roll reduce confidence. Though it doesn't encourage you to drive enthusiastically, it doesn't dissuade like the Corolla sedan does.

Drivability

8.5
The CVT is better than most, providing smooth acceleration and simulating shifts under hard acceleration. Engaging Sport mode will cause the engine to hold revs, especially when going up- or downhill. Cruise control does a fine job holding a set speed downhill. This is a very easy car to drive.

Comfort

8.5
For a car that started out as a Scion (not necessarily known for comfort, tranquility or general refinement), the iM offers a genuinely comfortable and controlled ride and seats that are impressively supportive and comfortable. A noisy engine is one of the only faults.

Seat comfort

8.5
The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives. The back seat is flat, but a long cushion and suitable height make it comfy enough for adults.

Ride comfort

8.5
Big road undulations give the iM some trouble, but otherwise the car's impressively controlled suspension soaks up bumps very well. The sophisticated ride is a standout attribute.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There is some noticeable wind noise on each side of the car aft of the rear doors. Beyond that, both wind noise and road noise are kept very nicely quelled. The underpowered engine is noisy and not a pleasure to hear — and you do hear it a lot.

Interior

7.5
For many, the Corolla iM will be a very agreeable daily driver. Its user-friendly controls, abundant features and high-quality cabin materials will certainly be appreciated, though its so-so backward visibility and a lack of backseat room could be cause for concern.

Ease of use

9.0
Controls are well-placed and simple, including those for the standard touchscreen interface. Its menus make sense, its buttons are of a reasonable size, and reactions are very quick. Auto climate controls are a nice touch in this segment.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Corolla iM's doors are large and light, making them easy to open. Even with a smallish back seat, getting into the back isn't difficult. The rear roofline isn't aggressively raked, reducing the chances of conking your head.

Roominess

7.0
There is less backseat legroom than in a Kia Forte 5, Mazda 3 or Volkswagen Golf, but it's not cramped. There's a suitable amount of rear legroom and headroom. Even tall folks will find ample space all around in front.

Visibility

6.5
A small rear window and big rear roof pillars diminish the driver's rear visibility. A sharply angled windshield and a high dash don't help either, but at least the front pillars are thin. A rearview camera is standard, but no other driver aids are even optional.

Quality

8.5
The iM's cabin is mostly monochrome, with ample amounts of black plastic all around, but at least the surfaces you see and touch most often are soft. There's even a padded driver leg rest. The switchgear throughout the cabin, especially climate controls, looks and feels very nice.

Utility

7.5
The Toyota Corolla iM has many small item bins and storage areas throughout its cabin. The cargo area is smaller than those of some competing hatchbacks, but not by a significant amount.

Small-item storage

There are two cupholders in the front near the shifter, two in the back under the armrest and one in each door. The under-armrest bin is fairly deep, but the cellphone bin under the center stack doesn't allow much room for USB wires.

Cargo space

Cargo capacity is a bit smaller than other hatchbacks in this class, with only 20.8 cubic feet available behind the rear seats. (For comparison, a Civic hatchback boasts 25.7 cubic feet.) In short, it's more versatile than a sedan but less so than other hatchbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

iM Hatch AKA Scion iM
Matthew,01/22/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I bought my Scion iM the week Toyota said it was killing off the Scion brand.I have owned my iM about a year and half now I am now up to 8,700 miles and I still love it !! Local driving I am getting26- 28 mpg on highway trips I have hit 43.4 mpg .I love all the standard features and I have added front L.E.D fog lights they are offered in the aftermarket world not through dealers.I have also installed a cold air intake setup so it helps make it takeoff a lot better.This winter I bought four Bridgestone Blizzaks snow tires and separate winter rims for better traction in the snow ,the stock tires give you the mpg but not so great in winter conditions .Curt enterprises makes a hitch that bolts into the rear frame so installing a bicycle rack is a breeze.
What a Car
Kirsten,08/11/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I had previously had a 2001 Corolla, yep 17yrs! What a great Car, nothing really wrong with it but just wanted an upgrade so I asked to look at Corollas and was shown the Sedan, which I knew I didn't want or care for since I Just had one like it, I was looking for something different. Next was the im, so I did the test drive and came back and asked about leasing options and after 4 hours I had myself an im! I absolutely don't like the car but LOVE IT!!!
Hatchback I am glad your here! ;)
Mighty K,08/12/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I can honestly say great and wonderful things about my Corolla Hatchback! I owned a 2001 Toyota Corolla before this, yes drove it 17years, and hope to get that out or more years out of this great little car! I am only 5'2 female and I come from having some simple cars so I am Just happy with what is on this car, cause obviously the more stuff, the more to break. I've Just had this car two months and STILL look forward to driving it or will find reasons to go drive it ;) The Fuel economy is amazing as heck on this car!!!! I am blown away! So If your looking for a daily commuter car, with comfort, style and reliability..............THIS IS THE CAR!!!!
Great little car for a good price
Eric,03/25/2019
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Love the ride and handling of this little guy. Yes, it could use a few more HP. Yes, it could have a few more bells and whistles however, keep the price in mind! you will get a lot for your $$$
See all 6 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Corolla iM models:

Lane Departure Alert
Sounds an audible alert if sensors detect the Corolla iM is moving outside its lane.
Pre-Collision System
Detects if a front collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
Hill Start Assist
Holds the brakes for up to 2 seconds while the driver switches from the brake to gas pedal while starting up a hill.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is offered in the following submodels: Corolla iM Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Base is priced between $12,445 and$17,495 with odometer readings between 9452 and91022 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota Corolla iMS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Corolla iM for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2018 Corolla iMS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,445 and mileage as low as 9452 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Corolla iMs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla iM for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,370.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,581.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla iM for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,218.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

