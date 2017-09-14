2018 Toyota Corolla iM Review
Pros & Cons
- Provides exceptional value, with tons of features at a low price
- Ride is comfortable and composed on bumpy roads
- Front seats remain supportive on long drives
- One of the slowest cars in a segment not known for speed
- Most rivals are more enjoyable to drive
- Rear visibility is compromised by thick roof pillars
- Cabin is smaller in the back than some competitors
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Corolla iM does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
A compact sedan is an excellent choice if good fuel economy, a low price and everyday ease of use top your list of vehicular requirements. But the small dimensions naturally necessitate a similarly compact cargo area, which is not great if you want to take a spur-of-the-moment road trip with your friends. Luckily, most are available in a more practical hatchback body style. The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback variant of the ubiquitous Corolla, and its single available trim takes a lot of guesswork out of the shopping experience.
The Corolla iM carries many of the sedan's benefits and pitfalls. On one hand, the ride and seats are comfortable, materials quality is good, and the user interface is intuitive. Plus, you get a ton of standard features for the money. Unfortunately, the cargo area is smaller than competitors' and the back seat is pretty cramped. It's also not much fun to drive, with painfully slow acceleration from its underpowered four-cylinder. Overall, the Corolla iM is a decent choice that looks good on paper thanks to its robust features list. But we think shoppers would be happier paying a little extra for a more well-rounded small hatchback.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.
2018 Toyota Corolla iM models
Introduced to the Scion brand in 2016 and brought under the Toyota umbrella last year, the Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback version of the Corolla sedan. Unlike the Corolla, the 2018 iM is sold in a single trim level, but it's actually a little less expensive than a comparably equipped Corolla. It's not quite as customizable, though, since your only real choices are color, transmission and selection of dealer-installed accessories.
Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rear spoiler, heated and power-folding mirrors, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
With the iM, you also get a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and HD radio. Standard advanced safety systems include lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking.
The are no factory options available, but notable dealer accessories include interior ambient lighting, a navigation system and various sport body enhancements.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the identical (except for the name) 2016 Scion iM (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the currentToyota Corolla iM has received some revisions, including standard automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking in 2017. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Corolla iM.
Driving6.0
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Corolla iM models:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audible alert if sensors detect the Corolla iM is moving outside its lane.
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects if a front collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
- Hill Start Assist
- Holds the brakes for up to 2 seconds while the driver switches from the brake to gas pedal while starting up a hill.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla iM
Related Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019