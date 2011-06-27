  1. Home
2016 Scion iM Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant standard features for the money
  • comfortable and composed ride
  • supportive front seats
  • free scheduled maintenance.
  • Class-worst acceleration
  • less engaging to drive than rivals
  • limited rear visibility
  • smaller-than-average cargo capacity.
List Price Range
$10,995 - $14,995
Used iM for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the new 2016 Scion iM comes loaded with features, its shortcomings in performance, comfort and convenience are too hard to overlook. Most other compact hatchbacks will be better choices.

Notably, we picked the 2016 Scion iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

If you only did a casual inspection of the all-new 2016 Scion iM, you'd probably come away impressed. This little hatchback looks pretty sharp, gets good fuel economy and comes packed with features. But once you examine the iM in detail, its appeal diminishes.

First off, it's not nearly as exciting to drive as its styling suggests. It shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Corolla, and although it is more engaging to drive than its popular sibling, it falls far short of top compact hatchbacks. Performance is a contributing factor. The iM is not only considerably slower than its rivals, it's in a virtual tie for class slowest. At the same time, fuel economy is certainly thrifty but also comparatively unremarkable.

The 2016 Scion iM certainly looks sporty, but that's not exactly how it drives.

On the upside, the iM delivers a comfortable ride without being overly soft or wallowy. The front seats are also noteworthy for their lateral and long-distance support, boasting greater comfort than those of the Corolla and many competitors. Its cargo-carrying abilities are unremarkable, but there are plenty of places to store smaller items and drinks. As such, the iM is best suited to urban-dwelling singles or young couples in need of a daily commuter car that can handle the odd weekend road trip.

Another benefit of the iM is that it comes with two years of free initial scheduled maintenance, which is unheard of for economy cars. It also provides more standard equipment than similarly priced competitors. In the end, though, we gave the iM a "B" rating and think you can ultimately do better given the other entrants in the compact sedan and hatchback segment. The Edmunds "A"-rated Mazda 3 is as good as hatchbacks get, closely followed by the always popular and highly refined Volkswagen Golf. To lesser degrees, the Ford Focus and Kia Forte 5 represent solid choices, too. When considering the iM, we recommend that you check out any of these alternatives in the process.

2016 Scion iM models

The 2016 Scion iM is a five-passenger hatchback that is offered in one well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, automatic headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, full power accessories, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping column with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker stereo with HD radio, Aha streaming Internet radio and a USB interface.

This slick-looking touchscreen interface comes standard on every 2016 Scion iM.

Options include a navigation system, interior ambient lighting and various sport body enhancements. Also available are performance upgrades from TRD (Toyota Racing Development) that include an air filter, stiffer sway bars and lowering springs.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Scion iM is an all-new compact hatchback.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Scion iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 137 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT). In Edmunds performance testing, a CVT-equipped iM sauntered from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds, making it one of the slowest in the segment and off the pace by quite a lot.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 31 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway) for the manual and 32 mpg combined (28 city/37 highway) for the CVT. These figures are good, but top rivals are even thriftier.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Scion iM include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a front passenger seat cushion airbag.

In Edmunds brake testing, an iM stopped from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.

Driving

Despite its sporty styling, the iM's performance is barely adequate. The four-cylinder engine is thrashy and gutless, and resulting acceleration is quite simply worst in the class. Competitors are not only more powerful, but more efficient as well. The only bright spot is the CVT, which actually does a pretty good job of unobtrusively selecting the ideal engine rpm for a given driving condition.

The 2016 Scion iM provides a comfortable yet controlled ride.

We're also impressed with the iM's ride quality, which demonstrates plenty of bump-soaking compliance while still maintaining a sense of composure and control. But go around some turns and it all goes downhill. The car's abundance of top-heavy body roll saps the driver's confidence, and its steering is so devoid of feel it might as well have been jabbed by a big needle full of Novocaine. Overall, the 2016 iM falls well short of the standard set by other hatchbacks in this regard.

Interior

The Scion iM's interior is competitive with other hatchbacks in terms of contemporary design and materials quality, and is indeed far superior to anything that has previously worn the Scion badge. There are plenty of soft-touch and padded surfaces, with the center console in particular featuring a cushioned area for the driver's leg covered in simulated leather. We're also fans of the standard 7-inch touchscreen that is easy to reach, features sensible menus and is very quick to react. Standard dual-zone automatic climate control is another nice touch.

Although we're generally fans of the 2016 iM's interior, the dashboard is oddly upright.

Taller drivers will have enough head- and legroom, though some extra steering wheel telescoping reach would be appreciated. The rear seat isn't as welcoming, as there's merely sufficient headroom, and legroom that falls below average for the segment. Cargo capacity is also a bit smaller than other hatchbacks in this class, with only 20.8 cubic feet available behind the rear seats. But the cargo area is usefully wide, and the upright hatch provides enhanced space for bulkier items.

Forward visibility is good thanks to a raked-back windshield and narrow roof pillars, but the small rear hatch window is tiny and forces heavy reliance on the rearview camera. There are no blind-spot mirrors or warning systems available, nor any other driver warning systems.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Scion iM.

5(84%)
4(4%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ignore the "pro" reviews
Mark,01/27/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Most of the pro reviews dis the iM for various reasons but I've found it to be a great little car. Chances are you're not going to drive your car at the track or through a slalom so why be so concerned with the acceleration and cornering? Acceleration is good from the 1.8L - if you want a car that jerks your head back off the line this isn't it (go buy a mustang or camaro). Handling and cornering are good and road feel is great. The car feels solid and responds accordingly. The interior looks pretty good considering it's cloth and soft-touch plastic. All controls are reasonably located and easy to use. A tall person (over 6 foot) will not like the rear seat as the aerodynamics of the roof takes its toll on rear seat headroom. A drop-down console in the middle of the rear seat is great for passengers. Bluetooth connection to my phone is flawless. I'm seeing 41 mpg on flat highway and averaging 35 mpg around town (mix of city and hilly suburban driving).
I love this car,
Gary L Shook,08/12/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I'm a 56 year old man, not the youngster they supposedly market this vehicle to. I've owned my Barcelona Red IM for one week now. I love it, pure and simple. It rides as quiet inside as a 2015 Camry SE, handles better, with better gas mileage (so far, around 31mph for the first 200 miles in mixed driving). It also looks fantastic, and the hatchback means the space in the back won't go to waste. Don't listen to the negative reviews about power, this car has plenty of get up and go, particularly with the sport button engaged. Now is a great time to purchase, as they're blowing them out, I got mine a full 2 grand under sticker. Plus, the added bonus of Toyota reliability. It says something about this soon to be defunct Scion that Toyota is continuing the model in 2017 as the Toyota Corolla IM. The only negative I have is the lack of a CD player, but I'm adjusting to that, using Flash drives. The stereo sounds fantastic. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR. UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REVIEW - Now getting 33 mpg in mixed driving. Love this car. UPDATE TO PREVIOUS REVIEW - 6 MONTHS IN, AND I'M STILL LOVING IT. ** ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY UPDATE: I've owned about 20 new cars in my life, this one is by far my fave. Still averaging 33 mpg. In June I took a 400 mile round trip road trip to Tennessee, averaged 36.5 mpg while averaging around 75 mph.
iM a fan
Austin,07/07/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
This was my first new car purchase and don't regret choosing the scion iM. I'm averaging 34 miles with combined driving, I love the interior and exterior of the car. I travel a lot, most of my trips are about seven hours long and I haven't experienced any discomforts other than a gas pedal that feels a little small to my foot but I've already gotten adjusted to it. Blue tooth works great and the speakers are amazing! I also found driving this car to be quite fun, it's fast enough for me (that's not saying much since I'm a slow driver) and the turning is very good (and that's saying something with me). I've had this car for about four months and I already have over 7,000 miles on the odometer with no issues whatsoever. I'm updating my review. I was just in an accident where a Toyota Tundra rear ended me. My scion i'M didn't even have a scratch while the truck that hit me did damage his vehicle. Im still loving my scion and feel much safer about driving my car after this.
I drove the Eurospec Auris and loved it!
Miguelito Loveless,10/14/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
Based on renting vehicles while in England. This is really a very competent vehicle. Roomy and comfortable, the side windows and rear do not slope down as they do in the Ford Focus/Volvo S40. So visibility is excellent and it can store much more luggage than Edmund's gives credit. I packed a roll-around luggage piece the size of a golf bag with no problem positioned sideways across the rear compartment (could easily take 2 golf bags). Had to fold seats down in the Volvo. The manual shifter is spring-loaded and took awhile to get used to, but got the hang of it quickly (right-hand drive no less). Performance with a 6-speed and the smaller engine was adequate. Gas mileage was quite good (over 35 mpg). Seating is comfortable and passengers noted the roominess for a smaller vehicle. The driver's seat has height adjustment, and although the front window does slope steeply, there was plenty of headroom. I did not have the rear visibility problems Edmunds mentions in their review. We are looking to acquire a US spec version in the next year since we liked the rental so much.
See all 25 reviews of the 2016 Scion iM
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2016 Scion iM features & specs
More about the 2016 Scion iM
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The all-new 2016 Scion iM is a compact hatchback in a very competitive segment. It's comfortable and delivers plenty of features for the price, but its performance and interior space fall below the segment best.

What Is It?
The 2016 Scion iM is a compact, four-door hatchback that competes with the Ford Focus, Kia Forte 5, Mazda 3 and VW Golf. The iM is based on the Toyota Corolla and comes with a similar 137-horsepower, 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine. This is good when it comes to likely reliability, but it doesn't produce enough power to be competitive.

The iM is about 2 inches shorter in height than these rivals, narrower in width by an inch or two and splits the difference in overall length between the Focus and Elantra GT. The Mazda 3 is the biggest in this class, measuring 5 inches longer than the iM with about a 4-inch-longer wheelbase. The Scion has a sportier appearance than most other hatchbacks, with sharp body creases, a raked-back windshield and side skirts that give it an aggressive stance.

Haggle-free pricing starts at $19,995 for the iM with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), or $19,255 if you choose the six-speed manual. These price points represent a sort of sweet spot for the segment, while the features list is actually more generous than usual among similarly priced competitors. Standard features like 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera and iPod/USB auxiliary audio are increasingly the norm, but the iM distinguishes itself from the rest by also adding two years of free scheduled maintenance, keyless ignition and entry, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen audio system with Internet streaming radio and apps. Navigation is available as an option, as are various sporty exterior enhancements and suspension alterations.

How Does It Drive?
There's a standard 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood that delivers 137 hp and 126 pound-feet of torque. That's not a lot, even for the compact-car segment, and the iM constantly reminds you of it. Acceleration is near the bottom of the class, needing 10 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph. Most competitors are at least 1 or 2 seconds quicker, and it's a difference you can feel in the real world. Whether merging onto a highway or pulling away from a traffic light, the engine feels weak and overmatched while emitting thrashy, uncouth noises that make accelerating slowly a more palatable driving choice.

Should you do that, the CVT will provide impeccably smooth "acceleration." Should you opt to drive with a little more gusto, the CVT actually does a pretty good job (many do not) getting what it can from the little engine. An even heavier foot will cause the CVT to simulate gearchanges, making it feel more like a conventional automatic and mitigating the usual droning noises indicative of this alternative transmission type. There's even a Sport mode that did an impressive job of holding revs high on both the uphill and downhill stretches of our standard evaluation route.

Unlike the engine, the iM's handling is a clear improvement upon the Corolla. There's more driver engagement to be found, with a reasonably playful and agile attitude detected both at our test track and in the real world. Yet, while it doesn't dissuade one to drive with some enthusiasm, it doesn't encourage it like some competitors do — especially the Mazda 3.

Is It Comfortable?
The iM's ride quality drew praise. Our editors almost universally returned from driving this latest Scion impressed by the comfort and composure exhibited by its suspension. It generally feels more grown-up and sophisticated than past, unsubstantial-feeling Scions as well as being an improvement upon the Corolla. It really is one of the iM's stand-out attributes.

Front-seat space is also quite good, with just enough driver-seat adjustment for tall drivers. The seats themselves also drew universal praise, with more lateral support than normal for the segment and firm cushions that prevented fatigue after many hours behind the wheel. This is yet another area where the iM outpaces the Corolla.

The same cannot be said of the backseat, which is one of the smallest in the segment along with the Ford Focus. Headroom is acceptable, but legroom is comparatively restrictive. We're not sure we'd call it cramped — it actually would've been quite good not so long ago, but today's rivals are more spacious, with the Mazda 3 providing an additional 3 inches of legroom.

How Nice Is the Interior?
To date, Scions have been known for cabins constructed of hard, black plastic and not an ounce of anything one could deem "premium." That changes with the new iM, which has materials that give up little (if anything) to its competitors. Most of the surfaces you see or frequently touch are soft, while everything else is at least of a quality appearance and texture. We especially appreciated the padded area on the center console where the driver can rest their leg. The standard dual-zone automatic climate controls look as if they were removed from a far more expensive car, boasting a nice glossy feel, solid movement and easy-to-use operation.

The standard 7-inch touchscreen is a tad aftermarket in its appearance (that's because it's made by Pioneer), but like those in other Toyota-group cars, it is refreshingly easy to use and very quick to react to inputs. We also thought the sound system was above average for a $20,000 car.

Forward visibility is excellent, thanks to the narrow roof pillars and a steeply slanted hood that provide an expansive view of the road. On the other hand, rear visibility is reduced by a short hatch window and large rear roof pillars, forcing heavy reliance on the standard rearview camera.

Cargo space is also far from ideal. The trunk is usefully wide, but it's not that deep and there's very little space above the rigid cargo cover, so its usefulness as a hatchback with the seats raised is negligible. Lowering the backseats does make it more versatile than sedan rivals — including the Corolla — but it's not quite as spacious as the Mazda 3 or Volkswagen Golf.

Small-item storage is much better, with eight (!) cupholders spread equally front and rear. The enormous bottle holders in the rear doors are of particular note. The front armrest bin is also quite large, while the existence of a small smartphone bin forward of the shifter is appreciated even if there's not quite enough room to stuff both your phone and its wire.

What About Safety?
In addition to the typical or mandated safety features, the Scion iM comes with side airbags up front, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag that helps keeps the occupant in an ideal position during a frontal collision. A rearview camera is standard, as is a hill-hold function for vehicles with the manual transmission.

In Edmunds brake testing, the iM came to an emergency stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is average for the segment. It also performed several stops of a similar distance, demonstrating a resistance to brake fade.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Get?
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 32 mpg in combined driving (28 city/37 highway) with the CVT. With a manual, the iM gets 1 less mpg across the board. Meanwhile, we averaged 33.2 mpg with the CVT on our standardized evaluation route. Either way, these figures are certainly thrifty, but others in the class are even more efficient and more powerful to boot. In other words, don't expect a fuel economy tradeoff for that laggardly acceleration.

What Does the Scion iM Compete Against?
The Edmunds "A"-rated Mazda 3 is a standout in the hatchback class, as is the Volkswagen Golf. Both of these cars are better overall than the Scion iM, offering more refinement, stronger performance and larger cabins. We strongly suggest testing them out before committing to the dotted line. To a lesser degree but still stronger than the Scion are the Ford Focus and Kia Forte 5 hatchbacks.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The Scion iM offers lots of value to singles or young couples in search of a daily commuter car that can handle the odd weekend road trip. It's comfortable, safe and packed with features for a reasonable price, while boasting added value by way of two years of free scheduled maintenance, a no-haggle buying experience and Toyota's sterling reputation for reliability.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
The main rivals listed above are quite simply more well-rounded and appealing, especially in terms of performance, fuel economy and interior space. The Scion iM is an OK choice, but others are stronger overall.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2016 Scion iM Overview

The Used 2016 Scion iM is offered in the following submodels: iM Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Scion iM?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Scion iM trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Scion iM Base is priced between $10,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 20773 and49672 miles.

Which used 2016 Scion iMS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Scion iM for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2016 iMS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 20773 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Scion iM.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Scion iM?

