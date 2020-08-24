Used 2016 Scion iM for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blizzard Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation CDJR Southwest today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Scion iM . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Scion iM ? More information about the 2016 Scion iM: With a base price of around $19,000, the Scion iM qualifies as entry-level. However, the base iM is sold with virtually no options, but with surprisingly high levels of standard equipment, making the as-equipped price gap between it and its rivals disappear. Even without taking the standard equipment into consideration, the iM makes sense as a reliable little city runabout, offering plenty of interior space and utility for a vehicle built on such a small wheelbase. Fuel economy is excellent and though the iM is small, it still offers enough power to feel perfectly at home on a freeway. This model sets itself apart with easy on fuel, high levels of standard equipment., Fun and practical, hatchback body style with a roomy cabin, and available CVT gearbox All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNKARJE5GJ505567

Stock: GJ505567

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020