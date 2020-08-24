Used 2016 Scion iM for Sale Near Me

73 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
iM Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 73 listings
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    53,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,991

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    67,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $1,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    59,873 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,990

    $2,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Silver
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    38,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $1,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    55,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,700

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    12,756 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,399

    $1,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    17,705 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,989

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    48,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,499

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    45,226 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,499

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    88,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,839

    $1,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Yellow
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    35,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Red
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    11,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,695

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    41,745 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Yellow
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    25,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    51,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,781

    $980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Black
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    9,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    41,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,495

    $326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Silver
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    57,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,750

    $1,023 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Scion iM searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 73 listings
  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion iM
  4. Used 2016 Scion iM

Consumer Reviews for the Scion iM

Read recent reviews for the Scion iM
Overall Consumer Rating
4.625 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Ignore the "pro" reviews
Mark,01/27/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Most of the pro reviews dis the iM for various reasons but I've found it to be a great little car. Chances are you're not going to drive your car at the track or through a slalom so why be so concerned with the acceleration and cornering? Acceleration is good from the 1.8L - if you want a car that jerks your head back off the line this isn't it (go buy a mustang or camaro). Handling and cornering are good and road feel is great. The car feels solid and responds accordingly. The interior looks pretty good considering it's cloth and soft-touch plastic. All controls are reasonably located and easy to use. A tall person (over 6 foot) will not like the rear seat as the aerodynamics of the roof takes its toll on rear seat headroom. A drop-down console in the middle of the rear seat is great for passengers. Bluetooth connection to my phone is flawless. I'm seeing 41 mpg on flat highway and averaging 35 mpg around town (mix of city and hilly suburban driving).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Scion
iM
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Scion iM info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings