Used 2016 Scion iM for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 53,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,991$1,887 Below Market
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Quincy - Quincy / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8GJ516904
Stock: 5516904A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 67,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,500$1,522 Below Market
Auto Max - Miami / Florida
Visit Auto Max online at www.automaxmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-835-2222 today to schedule your test drive. Evreyone Drives. Your Job is your Credit !!! Starting as Little As 1000.00 dollar Down !!! This is the cash price no include the tax tag transfer and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJEXGJ522395
Stock: 2395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,990$2,169 Below Market
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and BLACK interior, iM trim. $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Scion iM with BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'We're also impressed with the iM's ride quality, which demonstrates plenty of bump-soaking compliance while still maintaining a sense of composure and control.' -Edmunds.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This iM is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE3GJ507155
Stock: GJ507155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 38,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,500$1,714 Below Market
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX!, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is pumped up to offer this good-looking 2016 Scion iM in Classic Silver Metallic. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 13957 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE5GJ522823
Stock: P28623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 55,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,700
Gillman Mitsubishi San Antonio - Selma / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8GJ516952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,756 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,399$1,168 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Solid engineering and high-grade workmanship come standard for our One Owner 2016 Scion iM Hatchback finished in Barcelona Red Metallic! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 137hp on demand while paired with its seamless CVT for easy passing authority. Our Front Wheel Drive Hatchback scores near 37mpg on the open road with its sleek and modern lines. Our iM is eager to please with LED daytime running lights and taillights along with great-looking alloy wheels.Step inside our iM, and you'll be greeted by a Pioneer 7-inch touchscreen and six-speaker audio system. With touch menu commands, the Bluetooth takes just seconds to set up, and the speakers' sound quality rivals that of some high-end vehicles. You'll love the leather-trim steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and versatility of the 60/40 split rear seat. Other standard equipment includes power-folding mirrors, cruise control, and power windows/locks.Safety-wise, the Scion iM offers a rearview camera as well as a driver-seat knee bag, plus the expected lineup of airbags, stability control, and anti-lock braking systems. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, our iM is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0GJ518680
Stock: 109842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 17,705 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,989$1,171 Below Market
Rio Vista Chevrolet - Buellton / California
**Free statewide delivery** iM Hatchback, 6-Speed Manual Transmision, No damage or accidents reported to Carfax, Still under manufacturers warranty, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, 7' Pioneer Display Audio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE1GJ520874
Stock: 7358T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 48,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,499
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Rear-view Camera, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8GJ507412
Stock: TGJ507412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 45,226 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,499$1,313 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blizzard Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation CDJR Southwest today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Scion iM . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Scion iM ? More information about the 2016 Scion iM: With a base price of around $19,000, the Scion iM qualifies as entry-level. However, the base iM is sold with virtually no options, but with surprisingly high levels of standard equipment, making the as-equipped price gap between it and its rivals disappear. Even without taking the standard equipment into consideration, the iM makes sense as a reliable little city runabout, offering plenty of interior space and utility for a vehicle built on such a small wheelbase. Fuel economy is excellent and though the iM is small, it still offers enough power to feel perfectly at home on a freeway. This model sets itself apart with easy on fuel, high levels of standard equipment., Fun and practical, hatchback body style with a roomy cabin, and available CVT gearbox All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE5GJ505567
Stock: GJ505567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 88,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$10,839$1,126 Below Market
Sierra Volkswagen - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2016 Scion iM Black Sand Pearl*TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *7" TOUCH SCREEN PIONEER AUDIO, *AM/FM/HD RADIO WITH AHA, *AUX AND USB PORTS FOR MOBILE DEVICES, *BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE AND STREAMING AUDIO, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, *60/40 FOLD FLAT REAR SEAT, *17" ALLOY WHEELS, *STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS.Come and see how easy it is to get a great deal at the Sierra Motor Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE7GJ501861
Stock: 70135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 35,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,000$666 Below Market
1 Stop Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
ONE OWNER, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, LOW MILES, PLUS COMES WITH A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY PLUS LIFETIME VA STATE INSPECTIONS AND LIFETIME $20 OIL CHANGES!! CALL TODAY 757-455-8600!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE6GJ503245
Stock: 003038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,695$448 Below Market
Great Neck Car Buyers and Sellers - Great Neck / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0GJ509297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,745 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Auto Market - Laurel / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0GJ506061
Stock: 506061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,998
CarMax West Broad - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE5GJ504032
Stock: 19292970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,781$980 Below Market
DCH Millburn Audi - Maplewood / New Jersey
$800 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! iM trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 51,804! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Scion iM with BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: "We're also impressed with the iM's ride quality, which demonstrates plenty of bump-soaking compliance while still maintaining a sense of composure and control." -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE: This iM is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: At DCH Millburn Audi, we're always striving to set ourselves apart from other luxury dealerships here in New Jersey. As a part of the Fortune 500-ranked Lithia Motors, Inc. our aim here at DCH Millburn Audi has always been to deliver the unparalleled quality of customer service and employee satisfaction. What's more, with the prestigious Audi Elite Magna Society Award under our proverbial belts, you can be certain that you'll enjoy a simply unparalleled dealership experience when you shop with Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8GJ502873
Stock: MDA20178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 9,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,991
AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Sand Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Scion iM only has 9,712mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Scion iM is a perfect addition to any home. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Scion iM is the one! More information about the 2016 Scion iM: With a base price of around $19,000, the Scion iM qualifies as entry-level. However, the base iM is sold with virtually no options, but with surprisingly high levels of standard equipment, making the as-equipped price gap between it and its rivals disappear. Even without taking the standard equipment into consideration, the iM makes sense as a reliable little city runabout, offering plenty of interior space and utility for a vehicle built on such a small wheelbase. Fuel economy is excellent and though the iM is small, it still offers enough power to feel perfectly at home on a freeway. This model sets itself apart with easy on fuel, high levels of standard equipment., Fun and practical, hatchback body style with a roomy cabin, and available CVT gearbox All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4GJ505494
Stock: GJ505494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 41,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,495$326 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Doral has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Scion iM. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Scion iM. A rare find these days. High-performance tires are another option found on this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Scion iM: With a base price of around $19,000, the Scion iM qualifies as entry-level. However, the base iM is sold with virtually no options, but with surprisingly high levels of standard equipment, making the as-equipped price gap between it and its rivals disappear. Even without taking the standard equipment into consideration, the iM makes sense as a reliable little city runabout, offering plenty of interior space and utility for a vehicle built on such a small wheelbase. Fuel economy is excellent and though the iM is small, it still offers enough power to feel perfectly at home on a freeway. This model sets itself apart with easy on fuel, high levels of standard equipment., Fun and practical, hatchback body style with a roomy cabin, and available CVT gearbox All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE6GJ500832
Stock: GJ500832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 57,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,750$1,023 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE2GJ511245
Stock: 46044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Scion iM searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Scion iM
- 5(84%)
- 4(4%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(4%)
Related Scion iM info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Audi S7 2017
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2016
- Used Jaguar XJ 2013
- Used FIAT 500 2016
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2016
- Used Kia Sedona 2015
- Used Kia Sedona 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2015
- Used Acura ILX 2015
- Used Cadillac CT6 2016
- Used FIAT 500e 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2013
- Used Volkswagen CC 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Aurora CO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Chesapeake VA
- Used Toyota Highlander Memphis TN
- Used Toyota Avalon Bronx NY
- Used Toyota Corolla Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Camry Fremont CA
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder Washington DC
- Used Toyota Prius Prime York PA
- Used Toyota Highlander Corpus Christi TX
- Used Toyota Camry Modesto CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012 Washington DC
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Toyota 86 2017 Aurora CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE