Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Consumer Reviews

iM Hatch AKA Scion iM Matthew , 01/22/2018 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought my Scion iM the week Toyota said it was killing off the Scion brand.I have owned my iM about a year and half now I am now up to 8,700 miles and I still love it !! Local driving I am getting26- 28 mpg on highway trips I have hit 43.4 mpg .I love all the standard features and I have added front L.E.D fog lights they are offered in the aftermarket world not through dealers.I have also installed a cold air intake setup so it helps make it takeoff a lot better.This winter I bought four Bridgestone Blizzaks snow tires and separate winter rims for better traction in the snow ,the stock tires give you the mpg but not so great in winter conditions .Curt enterprises makes a hitch that bolts into the rear frame so installing a bicycle rack is a breeze. Report Abuse

What a Car Kirsten , 08/11/2018 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I had previously had a 2001 Corolla, yep 17yrs! What a great Car, nothing really wrong with it but just wanted an upgrade so I asked to look at Corollas and was shown the Sedan, which I knew I didn't want or care for since I Just had one like it, I was looking for something different. Next was the im, so I did the test drive and came back and asked about leasing options and after 4 hours I had myself an im! I absolutely don't like the car but LOVE IT!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Hatchback I am glad your here! ;) Mighty K , 08/12/2018 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I can honestly say great and wonderful things about my Corolla Hatchback! I owned a 2001 Toyota Corolla before this, yes drove it 17years, and hope to get that out or more years out of this great little car! I am only 5'2 female and I come from having some simple cars so I am Just happy with what is on this car, cause obviously the more stuff, the more to break. I've Just had this car two months and STILL look forward to driving it or will find reasons to go drive it ;) The Fuel economy is amazing as heck on this car!!!! I am blown away! So If your looking for a daily commuter car, with comfort, style and reliability..............THIS IS THE CAR!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car for a good price Eric , 03/25/2019 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Love the ride and handling of this little guy. Yes, it could use a few more HP. Yes, it could have a few more bells and whistles however, keep the price in mind! you will get a lot for your $$$ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse