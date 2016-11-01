Overall rating 3.5 / 5

The 2016 closure of the Scion brand was disappointing for many, but wholly predictable given its recent lack of new vehicles. But two were launched just last year, so it made sense for Toyota to bring them under its umbrella and sell them as Toyotas for 2017. (The sporty FR-S was also carried over.) The Mazda-based iA sedan was renamed the Yaris iA, and the Corolla-derived iM was appropriately rebadged as the Corolla iM. We liked the Scion version enough when it launched last year, and this year's Toyota is no different save for a few new advanced safety features (and a very small price bump).

One of the Corolla iM's strengths is its ample list of standard features, which is good news because there really aren't any additional options or packages on the order list. And although the Corolla iM is a perfectly acceptable hatchback, it pales in comparison to many of its similarly priced rivals. The Mazda 3 is a perennial favorite thanks to its thrilling driving dynamics, while the all-new Civic hatchback offers a robust and fuel-efficient engine and transmission combination. The Corolla iM isn't a bad choice per se, but it doesn't really bring anything exciting to the table.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.