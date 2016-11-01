2017 Toyota Corolla iM Review
Pros & Cons
- The list of standard features is generous considering the low price
- Ride quality over bumps is comfortable yet composed
- Front seats offer plenty of support, even for long drives
- Acceleration is painfully slow, even for this segment
- Rivals are more exciting to drive
- The thick roof pillars compromise rear visibility
Which Corolla iM does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2016 closure of the Scion brand was disappointing for many, but wholly predictable given its recent lack of new vehicles. But two were launched just last year, so it made sense for Toyota to bring them under its umbrella and sell them as Toyotas for 2017. (The sporty FR-S was also carried over.) The Mazda-based iA sedan was renamed the Yaris iA, and the Corolla-derived iM was appropriately rebadged as the Corolla iM. We liked the Scion version enough when it launched last year, and this year's Toyota is no different save for a few new advanced safety features (and a very small price bump).
One of the Corolla iM's strengths is its ample list of standard features, which is good news because there really aren't any additional options or packages on the order list. And although the Corolla iM is a perfectly acceptable hatchback, it pales in comparison to many of its similarly priced rivals. The Mazda 3 is a perennial favorite thanks to its thrilling driving dynamics, while the all-new Civic hatchback offers a robust and fuel-efficient engine and transmission combination. The Corolla iM isn't a bad choice per se, but it doesn't really bring anything exciting to the table.
Notably, we picked the 2017 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.
2017 Toyota Corolla iM models
The 2017 Toyota Corolla iM is a compact hatchback that is new to Toyota this year. Fans of Toyota's Scion brand will remember that this car debuted last year as the Scion iM. But Toyota shuttered the Scion brand and cherry-picked the iM (along with the iA and FR-S) to move over to the core brand. The iM is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It's available in a single trim level, so your only choice will be the transmission type and what color you want.
Standard feature highlights of the 2017 Toyota Corolla iM include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with auto high-beam control, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system. New standard safety systems for 2017 include lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking.
The are no factory options available, but notable dealer accessories include interior ambient lighting, various sport body enhancements and performance upgrades from TRD (Toyota Racing Development).
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the identical (except for the name) 2016 Scion iM (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Toyota Corolla iM has received some revisions, including standard automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Corolla iM.
Driving2.5
Comfort4.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|2.5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sensors read lane lines and sound an alert if the Corolla iM is moving outside its lane.
- Pre-Collision System
- This feature detects if a forward collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
- Hill Start Assist
- When accelerating up a hill from a stop, the brakes will hold for up to 2 seconds while the driver switches from the brake to gas pedal.
