Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM
Pros & Cons
- Provides exceptional value, with tons of features at a low price
- Ride is comfortable and composed on bumpy roads
- Front seats remain supportive on long drives
- One of the slowest cars in a segment not known for speed
- Most rivals are more enjoyable to drive
- Rear visibility is compromised by thick roof pillars
- Cabin is smaller in the back than some competitors
Which Corolla iM does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
A compact sedan is an excellent choice if good fuel economy, a low price and everyday ease of use top your list of vehicular requirements. But the small dimensions naturally necessitate a similarly compact cargo area, which is not great if you want to take a spur-of-the-moment road trip with your friends. Luckily, most are available in a more practical hatchback body style. The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback variant of the ubiquitous Corolla, and its single available trim takes a lot of guesswork out of the shopping experience.
The Corolla iM carries many of the sedan's benefits and pitfalls. On one hand, the ride and seats are comfortable, materials quality is good, and the user interface is intuitive. Plus, you get a ton of standard features for the money. Unfortunately, the cargo area is smaller than competitors' and the back seat is pretty cramped. It's also not much fun to drive, with painfully slow acceleration from its underpowered four-cylinder. Overall, the Corolla iM is a decent choice that looks good on paper thanks to its robust features list. But we think shoppers would be happier paying a little extra for a more well-rounded small hatchback.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.
Toyota Corolla iM models
Introduced to the Scion brand in 2016 and brought under the Toyota umbrella last year, the Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback version of the Corolla sedan. Unlike the Corolla, the 2018 iM is sold in a single trim level, but it's actually a little less expensive than a comparably equipped Corolla. It's not quite as customizable, though, since your only real choices are color, transmission and selection of dealer-installed accessories.
Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rear spoiler, heated and power-folding mirrors, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
With the iM, you also get a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and HD radio. Standard advanced safety systems include lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking.
The are no factory options available, but notable dealer accessories include interior ambient lighting, a navigation system and various sport body enhancements.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the identical (except for the name) 2016 Scion iM (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the currentToyota Corolla iM has received some revisions, including standard automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking in 2017. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Corolla iM.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.0
Braking7.5
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- towing
- lights
- ride quality
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my Scion iM the week Toyota said it was killing off the Scion brand.I have owned my iM about a year and half now I am now up to 8,700 miles and I still love it !! Local driving I am getting26- 28 mpg on highway trips I have hit 43.4 mpg .I love all the standard features and I have added front L.E.D fog lights they are offered in the aftermarket world not through dealers.I have also installed a cold air intake setup so it helps make it takeoff a lot better.This winter I bought four Bridgestone Blizzaks snow tires and separate winter rims for better traction in the snow ,the stock tires give you the mpg but not so great in winter conditions .Curt enterprises makes a hitch that bolts into the rear frame so installing a bicycle rack is a breeze.
I had previously had a 2001 Corolla, yep 17yrs! What a great Car, nothing really wrong with it but just wanted an upgrade so I asked to look at Corollas and was shown the Sedan, which I knew I didn't want or care for since I Just had one like it, I was looking for something different. Next was the im, so I did the test drive and came back and asked about leasing options and after 4 hours I had myself an im! I absolutely don't like the car but LOVE IT!!!
I can honestly say great and wonderful things about my Corolla Hatchback! I owned a 2001 Toyota Corolla before this, yes drove it 17years, and hope to get that out or more years out of this great little car! I am only 5'2 female and I come from having some simple cars so I am Just happy with what is on this car, cause obviously the more stuff, the more to break. I've Just had this car two months and STILL look forward to driving it or will find reasons to go drive it ;) The Fuel economy is amazing as heck on this car!!!! I am blown away! So If your looking for a daily commuter car, with comfort, style and reliability..............THIS IS THE CAR!!!!
Love the ride and handling of this little guy. Yes, it could use a few more HP. Yes, it could have a few more bells and whistles however, keep the price in mind! you will get a lot for your $$$
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla iM
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|137 hp @ 6100 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|137 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Corolla iM models:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audible alert if sensors detect the Corolla iM is moving outside its lane.
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects if a front collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
- Hill Start Assist
- Holds the brakes for up to 2 seconds while the driver switches from the brake to gas pedal while starting up a hill.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Toyota Corolla iM a good car?
Is the Toyota Corolla iM reliable?
Is the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?
The least-expensive 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,850.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $18,850
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,590
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla iM?
More about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM
If a small hatchback is in your future, you could very well be looking at the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM. Recently moved from Toyota's now-defunct Scion brand, the Corolla iM is based on the Corolla sedan but offers more cargo space.
One of the Corolla iM's strengths is its ample list of standard features. Every model is equipped with automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and advanced driver safety aids such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking. There are a handful of dealer-installed accessories, the most notable of which is a navigation system.
Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
Although the Corolla iM is a perfectly acceptable hatchback, it pales in comparison to many of its similarly priced rivals. The Mazda 3 is a perennial favorite thanks to its thrilling driving dynamics, the Civic hatchback offers a robust and fuel-efficient engine and transmission combination, and the new Hyundai Elantra GT impresses with a modern, high-tech cabin. The Corolla iM isn't a bad choice per se, but aside from a notable value statement, it doesn't really bring anything exciting to the table.
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Overview
The Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is offered in the following submodels: Corolla iM Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Corolla iM 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Corolla iM.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Corolla iM featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?
Which 2018 Toyota Corolla iMS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Corolla iM for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2018 Corolla iMS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,690 and mileage as low as 9469 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.
Can't find a new 2018 Toyota Corolla iMs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Corolla iM for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,082.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,500.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Honda Fit 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kicks