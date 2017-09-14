  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla iM

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM

2018 Toyota Corolla iM
See all for sale
List Price Range
$15,690 - $18,722
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)

Pros & Cons

  • Provides exceptional value, with tons of features at a low price
  • Ride is comfortable and composed on bumpy roads
  • Front seats remain supportive on long drives
  • One of the slowest cars in a segment not known for speed
  • Most rivals are more enjoyable to drive
  • Rear visibility is compromised by thick roof pillars
  • Cabin is smaller in the back than some competitors
Toyota Corolla iM years
2018
2017
Toyota Corolla iM for Sale
2018
2017

Which Corolla iM does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM hatchback comes in a single, well-equipped trim level, with a wealth of standard options. These include automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment display and advanced driver aids. However, there are several dealer-installed options and accessories worth considering, such as a rear spoiler, interior ambient lighting and navigation. Unless you absolutely need these odds and ends, we recommend sticking with the standard Corolla iM and enjoying its comparatively low price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

A compact sedan is an excellent choice if good fuel economy, a low price and everyday ease of use top your list of vehicular requirements. But the small dimensions naturally necessitate a similarly compact cargo area, which is not great if you want to take a spur-of-the-moment road trip with your friends. Luckily, most are available in a more practical hatchback body style. The 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback variant of the ubiquitous Corolla, and its single available trim takes a lot of guesswork out of the shopping experience.

The Corolla iM carries many of the sedan's benefits and pitfalls. On one hand, the ride and seats are comfortable, materials quality is good, and the user interface is intuitive. Plus, you get a ton of standard features for the money. Unfortunately, the cargo area is smaller than competitors' and the back seat is pretty cramped. It's also not much fun to drive, with painfully slow acceleration from its underpowered four-cylinder. Overall, the Corolla iM is a decent choice that looks good on paper thanks to its robust features list. But we think shoppers would be happier paying a little extra for a more well-rounded small hatchback.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Toyota Corolla iM models

Introduced to the Scion brand in 2016 and brought under the Toyota umbrella last year, the Corolla iM is essentially a hatchback version of the Corolla sedan. Unlike the Corolla, the 2018 iM is sold in a single trim level, but it's actually a little less expensive than a comparably equipped Corolla. It's not quite as customizable, though, since your only real choices are color, transmission and selection of dealer-installed accessories.

Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rear spoiler, heated and power-folding mirrors, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats.

With the iM, you also get a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and HD radio. Standard advanced safety systems include lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking.

The are no factory options available, but notable dealer accessories include interior ambient lighting, a navigation system and various sport body enhancements.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the identical (except for the name) 2016 Scion iM (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the currentToyota Corolla iM has received some revisions, including standard automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking in 2017. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Corolla iM.

Scorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5

Driving

6.0
The Toyota Corolla iM is noticeably sharper to drive than the Corolla sedan, and although pleasant to drive, it's not as engaging as top competitors. The 137-horsepower iM is underpowered, and it perpetually shows, letting down the entire car. The CVT automatic, however, behaves nicely.

Acceleration

5.0
Acceleration is ultra-smooth and quiet with the gas pedal partially pressed down, but at full throttle the 1.8-liter four-cylinder is noisy and totally gutless. A 0-60-mph time of 10 seconds is 1.5 seconds slower than class average and basically tied for class-worst.

Braking

7.5
The iM's brake pedal feels firm and consistent during normal driving. In our simulated-panic stop, the iM came to a halt from 60 mph in a class-average 122 feet.

Steering

6.0
Some road feel is transmitted when pushing the Corolla iM hard around a corner, but otherwise the steering is pretty numb and lifeless compared to the segment best. It does not provide you with any extra feel for the road or encourage you to drive with enthusiasm.

Handling

7.0
This lightweight car with small dimensions is reasonably responsive and nimble. It changes directions well, but noticeable amounts of body roll reduce confidence. Though it doesn't encourage you to drive enthusiastically, it doesn't dissuade like the Corolla sedan does.

Drivability

8.5
The CVT is better than most, providing smooth acceleration and simulating shifts under hard acceleration. Engaging Sport mode will cause the engine to hold revs, especially when going up- or downhill. Cruise control does a fine job holding a set speed downhill. This is a very easy car to drive.

Comfort

8.5
For a car that started out as a Scion (not necessarily known for comfort, tranquility or general refinement), the iM offers a genuinely comfortable and controlled ride and seats that are impressively supportive and comfortable. A noisy engine is one of the only faults.

Seat comfort

8.5
The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives. The back seat is flat, but a long cushion and suitable height make it comfy enough for adults.

Ride comfort

8.5
Big road undulations give the iM some trouble, but otherwise the car's impressively controlled suspension soaks up bumps very well. The sophisticated ride is a standout attribute.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There is some noticeable wind noise on each side of the car aft of the rear doors. Beyond that, both wind noise and road noise are kept very nicely quelled. The underpowered engine is noisy and not a pleasure to hear — and you do hear it a lot.

Interior

7.5
For many, the Corolla iM will be a very agreeable daily driver. Its user-friendly controls, abundant features and high-quality cabin materials will certainly be appreciated, though its so-so backward visibility and a lack of backseat room could be cause for concern.

Ease of use

9.0
Controls are well-placed and simple, including those for the standard touchscreen interface. Its menus make sense, its buttons are of a reasonable size, and reactions are very quick. Auto climate controls are a nice touch in this segment.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Corolla iM's doors are large and light, making them easy to open. Even with a smallish back seat, getting into the back isn't difficult. The rear roofline isn't aggressively raked, reducing the chances of conking your head.

Roominess

7.0
There is less backseat legroom than in a Kia Forte 5, Mazda 3 or Volkswagen Golf, but it's not cramped. There's a suitable amount of rear legroom and headroom. Even tall folks will find ample space all around in front.

Visibility

6.5
A small rear window and big rear roof pillars diminish the driver's rear visibility. A sharply angled windshield and a high dash don't help either, but at least the front pillars are thin. A rearview camera is standard, but no other driver aids are even optional.

Quality

8.5
The iM's cabin is mostly monochrome, with ample amounts of black plastic all around, but at least the surfaces you see and touch most often are soft. There's even a padded driver leg rest. The switchgear throughout the cabin, especially climate controls, looks and feels very nice.

Utility

7.5
The Toyota Corolla iM has many small item bins and storage areas throughout its cabin. The cargo area is smaller than those of some competing hatchbacks, but not by a significant amount.

Small-item storage

There are two cupholders in the front near the shifter, two in the back under the armrest and one in each door. The under-armrest bin is fairly deep, but the cellphone bin under the center stack doesn't allow much room for USB wires.

Cargo space

Cargo capacity is a bit smaller than other hatchbacks in this class, with only 20.8 cubic feet available behind the rear seats. (For comparison, a Civic hatchback boasts 25.7 cubic feet.) In short, it's more versatile than a sedan but less so than other hatchbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.

5 star reviews: 83%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • towing
  • lights
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, iM Hatch AKA Scion iM
Matthew,
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

I bought my Scion iM the week Toyota said it was killing off the Scion brand.I have owned my iM about a year and half now I am now up to 8,700 miles and I still love it !! Local driving I am getting26- 28 mpg on highway trips I have hit 43.4 mpg .I love all the standard features and I have added front L.E.D fog lights they are offered in the aftermarket world not through dealers.I have also installed a cold air intake setup so it helps make it takeoff a lot better.This winter I bought four Bridgestone Blizzaks snow tires and separate winter rims for better traction in the snow ,the stock tires give you the mpg but not so great in winter conditions .Curt enterprises makes a hitch that bolts into the rear frame so installing a bicycle rack is a breeze.

5 out of 5 stars, What a Car
Kirsten,
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

I had previously had a 2001 Corolla, yep 17yrs! What a great Car, nothing really wrong with it but just wanted an upgrade so I asked to look at Corollas and was shown the Sedan, which I knew I didn't want or care for since I Just had one like it, I was looking for something different. Next was the im, so I did the test drive and came back and asked about leasing options and after 4 hours I had myself an im! I absolutely don't like the car but LOVE IT!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Hatchback I am glad your here! ;)
Mighty K,
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

I can honestly say great and wonderful things about my Corolla Hatchback! I owned a 2001 Toyota Corolla before this, yes drove it 17years, and hope to get that out or more years out of this great little car! I am only 5'2 female and I come from having some simple cars so I am Just happy with what is on this car, cause obviously the more stuff, the more to break. I've Just had this car two months and STILL look forward to driving it or will find reasons to go drive it ;) The Fuel economy is amazing as heck on this car!!!! I am blown away! So If your looking for a daily commuter car, with comfort, style and reliability..............THIS IS THE CAR!!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Great little car for a good price
Eric,
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Love the ride and handling of this little guy. Yes, it could use a few more HP. Yes, it could have a few more bells and whistles however, keep the price in mind! you will get a lot for your $$$

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Hatchback features & specs
4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 6M
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6100 rpm
4dr Hatchback features & specs
4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Corolla iM models:

Lane Departure Alert
Sounds an audible alert if sensors detect the Corolla iM is moving outside its lane.
Pre-Collision System
Detects if a front collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
Hill Start Assist
Holds the brakes for up to 2 seconds while the driver switches from the brake to gas pedal while starting up a hill.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Toyota Corolla iM a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2018 Corolla iM both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Corolla iM fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla iM gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla iM has 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla iM. Learn more

Is the Toyota Corolla iM reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Corolla iM is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla iM. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla iM's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2018 Corolla iM and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2018 Corolla iM is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?

The least-expensive 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,850.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $18,850
  • 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,590
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Corolla iM?

If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla iM, the next question is, which Corolla iM model is right for you? Corolla iM variants include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Corolla iM models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM

If a small hatchback is in your future, you could very well be looking at the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM. Recently moved from Toyota's now-defunct Scion brand, the Corolla iM is based on the Corolla sedan but offers more cargo space.

One of the Corolla iM's strengths is its ample list of standard features. Every model is equipped with automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and advanced driver safety aids such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking. There are a handful of dealer-installed accessories, the most notable of which is a navigation system.

Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Although the Corolla iM is a perfectly acceptable hatchback, it pales in comparison to many of its similarly priced rivals. The Mazda 3 is a perennial favorite thanks to its thrilling driving dynamics, the Civic hatchback offers a robust and fuel-efficient engine and transmission combination, and the new Hyundai Elantra GT impresses with a modern, high-tech cabin. The Corolla iM isn't a bad choice per se, but aside from a notable value statement, it doesn't really bring anything exciting to the table.

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is offered in the following submodels: Corolla iM Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Corolla iM 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Corolla iM.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Corolla iM featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?

Which 2018 Toyota Corolla iMS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Corolla iM for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2018 Corolla iMS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,690 and mileage as low as 9469 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM.

Can't find a new 2018 Toyota Corolla iMs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Corolla iM for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,082.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,500.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles