If a small hatchback is in your future, you could very well be looking at the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM. Recently moved from Toyota's now-defunct Scion brand, the Corolla iM is based on the Corolla sedan but offers more cargo space. One of the Corolla iM's strengths is its ample list of standard features. Every model is equipped with automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and advanced driver safety aids such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic braking. There are a handful of dealer-installed accessories, the most notable of which is a navigation system. Under the hood of the 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 126 pound-feet) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Although the Corolla iM is a perfectly acceptable hatchback, it pales in comparison to many of its similarly priced rivals. The Mazda 3 is a perennial favorite thanks to its thrilling driving dynamics, the Civic hatchback offers a robust and fuel-efficient engine and transmission combination, and the new Hyundai Elantra GT impresses with a modern, high-tech cabin. The Corolla iM isn't a bad choice per se, but aside from a notable value statement, it doesn't really bring anything exciting to the table.

The Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is offered in the following submodels: Corolla iM Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

