Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM Consumer Reviews

I am impressed Doug Lower , 12/25/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I have owned over a hundred vehicles, and I have to say this vehicle has a lot of bang for the buck. I am impressed with the interior quality, it is nicer than my RAV 4 hybrid. I purchased the vehicle for $16,800. You cannot touch other vehicles for the price. I have owned many Toyota products and you cannot beat the quality. I am very satisfied with the engine/transmission combo. I am not sure how the CVT performs, but the manual is great with this engine. The ride is superb. It is a great looking vehicle and the spring green color is uplifting during these drab winter days. I love all the standard safety features that Toyota now includes with all their vehicles for 17. I tried out all the competition before buying , they were more expensive and quality or size was not to my liking. I am happy with the 1.8 in this vehicle , great performance with great economy. I would not want a bigger engine. I had the 2.4 in my TC and XB and the mileage could have been better. I look for good looks, reliability, economy, resale value, nice ride, competent handling, and safety, and hatchback versatility, this vehicle delivers.

my new matrix for senior citizen! A.Shepherd , 01/21/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I traded a 9 year old matrix on new IM cvt .If the IM is as reliable as the XR was then Ill be a happy camper. I did have to give up cargo capacity and towing capabilities so time will tell how much that'll be missed, but made a huge gain in handling , comfort,and fuel economy. Added bonus...auto insurance lower due to all the advanced safety features. Overall I am very satisfied with the value and contrary to some reviews, I find the engine and transmission performance quiet and responsive,returning mpg's in the high 30's low 40's. Only complaint is the projector beam headlamps..very sharp cutoff and not a wide enough path.Will probably solve with driving/fog lamps at some point.

Awesome daily driver car! GTI , 01/20/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This is really a great car, easy to drive and great on gas. The cabin is nice and the materials look and feel terrific for its class, The ride is rather firm but never too harsh. The seats are fantastic!!! The power is more than enough for normal driving, and I have never found the engine noise too loud. Transmission is silky smooth.

Dangerous safety features J Pakozdi , 02/21/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Overall, the Corolla iM is a great little car. However, the pre-collision system and other misguided "safety features" must be disabled. The car alarms when it rains. Literally. The car alarms when the sun hits it just right (going up hill at sundown). The car alarms in stop-and-go traffic on the freeway; usually when I am trying to pay attention to more important things. The alarms are a distraction that turn this inherently safe car into an unsafe one. Eventually, I will learn to ignore the startling sounds and stop being surprised by them. They draw my attention away from what I *should* be looking at; other cars. My recommendation: Buy this safe, well-crafted car. Then disable the pre-collision system and lane departure alert "safety features" immediately, before driving out of the parking lot.