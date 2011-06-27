Used 1997 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg25/32 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.397.5/508.8 mi.397.5/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm117 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm117 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm105 hp @ 5200 rpm105 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room29.2 in.29.2 in.29.2 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.26.6 in.26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.49.9 in.49.9 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.174.2 in.
Curb weight2755 lbs.2395 lbs.2415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.10.6 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
