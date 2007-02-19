Used 1997 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

I bought this car just shy of two weeks ago and I cannot believe how pleased I am already. The GT is a performance machine that lives up to every expectation. It gets going in a hurry, feels like it will never let go of the road, and makes the driver truly a part of the drive. Sitting in this car felt like home to me right from the start of the test drive. It is also a Toyota, which gives me every confidence in its reliability. Finally, the fun-to-drive factor is way beyond a mere "10." The only negative I can find about it is the placement of the cupholders. But this is a non-issue placed alongside the overwhelming positives. It's a winner.

Read more