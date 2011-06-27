Used 1995 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

My little car Lauren , 06/23/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I saved my little white Celica from going to the auction lot in 2002 - purchase price $6,300, with 130,000 miles on it. Since then, I've had various things replaced (rear struts, brakes, exhaust [rust from New England], timing belt) all of which I would consider to be normal wear-and-tear. I change the oil religiously. Only recently, upon topping 200,000 miles, has she started to lose her reliability. She is no longer a commuting car, and needs a new radiator and alternator, along with some body work to repair rusted panels - but the frame's still in excellent condition. I'll get a new car, but plan on keeping and maintaining my Celica for weekend drives. Report Abuse

Celica ST 5-Speed synthman , 01/04/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have mixed feelings when it comes to the Celica. Some things I like, others I don't. I guess I'll start with the good: reliable, looks good, handles great, and ok mpg. The bad: rides rough, cramped and uncomfortable interior, and is slow as sin. I'm 5'10" and it feels like I drive a sardine can, absolutely no room. It doesn't help that you feel every dip or rock in the road through your spine. You have to run it at redline if you want to get anywhere anytime soon. Absolutely lackluster straight line performance. Also the cup holder is useless with the 5-speed, since it occupies the area your elbow is when you go to shift. Oh, and there is no aftermarket for this car...at all...

Excellent Ride B. Setliff , 12/31/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my '95 Celica for commuting to work and it was the best thing I've ever done. I drive a total of 750 miles a week to and from work. The car is a dream to drive. Great gas mileage and power to get up and go when needed. The car now has 167,000 mils on it and does not burn a drop of oil. I plan to keep this car as long as I can. If you see one, BUY it.

Highly Recommended! teblhasa , 12/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car, very well worth every penny! I always enjoy driving it and except for very little maintenance, absolutely no problems; totally trustworthy and reliable!