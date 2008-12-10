Used 1995 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.32 MPG! Check out this 2000 Toyota Celica GTS equipped with an FWD 1.8L I4 engine. Top options include Sunroof, Leather Seats, CD Stereo, Daytime running lamps, Cruise control, Air Conditioner, REAR SPOILER, PWR SUNROOF, 16" ALLOY WHEELS & so much more. This vehicle's stock is 00NC19-431. Split fold-down 50/50 rear seatbacks w/security lock, Side-door impact beams, Remote releases-inc: hood, fuel-filler door, hatch, Rear intermittent wiper, Pwr windows w/driver-side "auto-down" feature, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Premium AM/FM stereo w/cassette/compact disc-inc: (8) speakers, Overhead map lights, Independent strut front suspension, Ignition key light, HD rear window defogger w/timer, Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, tripmeter, fuel level, coolant temp, Front wheel drive, Fog lamps, Fabric sport bucket seats, Fabric door trim, Dual visor vanity mirrors, Dual cup holders.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT-S .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDDY32T2Y0006039

Stock: 00NC19

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020