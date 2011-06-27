Used 1993 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
ST185 is The Best Celica All The Time
The Celica All-trac Turbo is a very awesome car. Since it's a road version of car that created for World Rally Championship, the body is solid, the chassis is stiff, and drivetrain is very strong. Build quality is impressive. The interior is luxury with Leather and System 10 Premium Sound. The 3S-GTE engine with CT26 turbocharger delivers mighty power and torque between 3000 - 6000 rpm, although noisy, had little turbo lag, and lack of punch below 2700 rpm. This sports car is practical, with Liftback style and folding rear seat, cargo space is spacious. Problems: Overheating, Power Antenna, Loose Bearing, AC Compressor. Some parts are expensive. GT-Four (All-trac) is The Best Celica.
93 GT-S
I've owned 3 5th generation Celica's over the years ranging from a 1990 ST to a 93 GT-S. My GT-S has 257,700 mile on the original motor. The original transmission and original clutch had to be replaced at 243,000 miles. Fuel mileage isn't great, 22-26 mile per gallon, but the ST model with the 1.6 liter gives nearly 40+ on a trip. I plan to keep the GT-S until she dies.
Great Car
what a trooper!! these cars are great and most importantly...reliable! i have not once had any sort of problem with my celica. fast fun and cheap. good lookin too. i dont think you can get a better looking car for $5,000 - $6,000. i reccomend them to anyone!
The Real Celica
This Celica was a roomy, comfortable and fine handling car with more than enough power for any normal situation. Too bad Toyota downsized the model into an overpriced Corolla-sized parody. In over 9 years the only fault was poor quality shocks that should have lasted far longer.
All-trac ST185 is the best Celica ever
Great looking, solid handling, precise and communicative steering, high performance, excellent braking, loaded features. The Celica All-trac Turbo ST185 is an awesome car. This road version comes luxury with cruise, leather, sunroof, System 10 Premium Sound System. It's also practical sports car. This is the road version of the World Rally Champions.
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1993 Toyota Celica Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner