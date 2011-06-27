  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

ST185 is The Best Celica All The Time

Arvin Dharmawi, 07/05/2005
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Celica All-trac Turbo is a very awesome car. Since it's a road version of car that created for World Rally Championship, the body is solid, the chassis is stiff, and drivetrain is very strong. Build quality is impressive. The interior is luxury with Leather and System 10 Premium Sound. The 3S-GTE engine with CT26 turbocharger delivers mighty power and torque between 3000 - 6000 rpm, although noisy, had little turbo lag, and lack of punch below 2700 rpm. This sports car is practical, with Liftback style and folding rear seat, cargo space is spacious. Problems: Overheating, Power Antenna, Loose Bearing, AC Compressor. Some parts are expensive. GT-Four (All-trac) is The Best Celica.

93 GT-S

TPL, 07/31/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've owned 3 5th generation Celica's over the years ranging from a 1990 ST to a 93 GT-S. My GT-S has 257,700 mile on the original motor. The original transmission and original clutch had to be replaced at 243,000 miles. Fuel mileage isn't great, 22-26 mile per gallon, but the ST model with the 1.6 liter gives nearly 40+ on a trip. I plan to keep the GT-S until she dies.

Great Car

zorro, 08/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

what a trooper!! these cars are great and most importantly...reliable! i have not once had any sort of problem with my celica. fast fun and cheap. good lookin too. i dont think you can get a better looking car for $5,000 - $6,000. i reccomend them to anyone!

The Real Celica

Dave R, 09/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This Celica was a roomy, comfortable and fine handling car with more than enough power for any normal situation. Too bad Toyota downsized the model into an overpriced Corolla-sized parody. In over 9 years the only fault was poor quality shocks that should have lasted far longer.

All-trac ST185 is the best Celica ever

gtfour21, 09/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great looking, solid handling, precise and communicative steering, high performance, excellent braking, loaded features. The Celica All-trac Turbo ST185 is an awesome car. This road version comes luxury with cruise, leather, sunroof, System 10 Premium Sound System. It's also practical sports car. This is the road version of the World Rally Champions.

