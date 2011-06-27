  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222219
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.306.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG222219
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.0 in.33.0 in.34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.47.7 in.47.9 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.26.8 in.26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.3 in.
Measurements
Length173.6 in.174.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2646 lbs.2756 lbs.3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height50.6 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.99.4 in.99.4 in.
Width67.1 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Teal Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
