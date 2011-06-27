Used 2009 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|21/31 mpg
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/573.5 mi.
|388.5/573.5 mi.
|351.5/518.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Torque
|161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|268 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|diversity antenna
|no
|no
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|440 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated wood trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|37.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|no
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|no
|no
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Front track
|62 in.
|62 in.
|62 in.
|Curb weight
|3307 lbs.
|3307 lbs.
|3516 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|14.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.28 cd.
|0.28 cd.
|0.28 cd.
|Length
|189.2 in.
|189.2 in.
|189.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.4 cu.ft.
|116.4 cu.ft.
|115.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|109.3 in.
|109.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,650
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
