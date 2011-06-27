Used 2009 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG252523
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg21/31 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.388.5/573.5 mi.351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG252523
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.5 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm158 hp @ 6000 rpm268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
element antennayesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
diversity antennanonoyes
JBL premium brand speakersnonoyes
440 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
simulated wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
cargo netnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
clothyesyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
reclining rear seatsnonoyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Front track62 in.62 in.62 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.3307 lbs.3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.0.28 cd.0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.3 in.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.4 cu.ft.116.4 cu.ft.115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Exterior Colors
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Aloe Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Starting MSRP
$20,195
Starting MSRP
$28,695
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry InventorySee Camry InventorySee Camry Inventory

