Used 2007 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Fix for the Glitch JRTrin , 12/03/2006 36 of 37 people found this review helpful An article came out 2 weeks ago about Toyota having an upgrade on the sluggish shifting & hesitation for the Camry 2.4 5A. I took my car back to the dealer & they upgraded the engine software and calibrated the tranny. My car does not hesitate anymore & the auto shifting is smooth. Now I can say that this is an exciting car to drive. Good job Toyota, for correcting what should not have been in the first place. For owners who are having the same problem with the hesitation & shifting, I suggest that you bring it back to your dealer for the fix. You will feel the difference. Report Abuse

2007 Camry SE - I4 - Auto carnut1973 , 01/26/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2007 Camry SE, 4 cylinder, auto brand new in December 2006 to replace a car that was totalled in an accident. The Camry SE with the factory ground effects/spoiler/6-spoke alloys has a much better look than the other Camrys and that is the only reason I purchased it. Chose it over a slightly used 2005 Acura TSX-auto. The black cloth interior and special gauge lighting specific to the Camry SE also helped seal the deal. The Camry SE was comfortable, quiet, reliable, good on gas and as stated earlier, easy on the eyes. Report Abuse

Camry XLE V6 - excellent. Extremely reliable Paul , 07/22/2016 XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful This 2007 Camry V6 has been the most reliable and maintenance free car I've every owned(And I've owned at least 20 cars!). I have 130,000 miles on it, only maintenance has been two sets of tires, one set of brake pads, wiper blades and cabin filter. Oil/filter changes are done free of charge by the dealer every 5000 miles. It still has the original battery! The engine is very smooth and powerful(better than my wife's newer BMW). I still get 30 mpg on the highway. It runs the same now as it did 9 years ago. My only very minor complaint about the design is the rear seat should have folded down 60/40 instead of the small pass through. I think the reclining rear seat didn't allow for the folding, poor design choice. No one ever reclines the rear seat. Great car! Now going on 10 years at 140,000 miles. No issues, although might finally need a new battery, not bad after 10 years! Amazing Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Recall Needed Heiro , 11/18/2006 24 of 25 people found this review helpful After driving this car for a month it is very obvious to me that there is a design flaw in the transmission. The acceleration is acceptable if a bit jerky but if you need to drive between 30 - 60 MPH you will not like this car. The transmission constantly shifts back and forth between gears. When this first started happening I though I may have had the emergency brake enabled or big gusts of wind kept hitting the car. This problem makes this car absolutely no fun to drive and makes me wish I had purchased something else. Report Abuse