Used 2006 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
Amazing Vehicle!
If the car is taken care of it will last. I purchased my 2006 Toyota Camry 2.4 liter for $1,100. At the time of purchase the vehicle had 279k miles. I was really unsure at first about purchasing this car because of the amount of miles it had BUT there were no major issues with the vehicle as it had been maintained well. The only parts that have gone out was the rear drivers side bearing, and the sway bar bushings which were both original. I also replaced the radiator hoses, spark plugs, and the battery. I drove this car from almost West Virginia to close to South Carolina and back. I couldn't have asked for a more reliable car.
Camry.com (not real website)
This is my 3rd 4 cylinder Camry 89, 98, and now 2006. The previous ones reached 200k miles with ease. The 2006 now has 144k miles. The real treat about this car is that the 4 cylinder 06 Camry's have a timing CHAIN, not a belt--which is a bargain for those of us Camry owners than run up the mileage. This is simply a reliable car. The spark plugs are platinum so you don't have to change them unless you are having a problem with performance. The 98 camry had the original plugs and wires when I traded them in (I have an honest mechanic) and the car ran smooth as ice. I need a reliable vehicle for commuting to work and this is it. Fun, safe and reliable, just keep fluids changed and fresh.
Best car for around 20k
The best car I ever had its true what people say about toyotas they run forever well in my situation 300k and still running strong and smooth like the day I bought it recommend it to everyone
A Pretty Great Car
We got this car in late 2006 just as the new 2007s were coming off and got about $3500-$4000 of the sticker price so I'd say it was a pretty good deal! The Performance is pretty good; however, it does occasionally take a second for the car to start accelerating after you push the gas causing the car to lurch but it doesn't really happen enough to be a real problem. I also did notice when I was driving the car through a turn and I pushed the gas the car downshifted when it really shouldn't have and the rpm's shot up like 1500-2000 but I probably just caught it in an awkward spot. The ride is pretty soft which I personally like (although it's not as soft as a Buick or something) and is very
reliable and comfortable
I've had this car for several years now, i bought it toyota certified used with 50,000 miles on it. it's a great car.
