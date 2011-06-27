Used 1990 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable quality!
OK: 440,000 Miles. Not one break down. Never stuck anywhere. Under $100 in repairs since day 1(repairs, not including maintenance of course). Yes, I do or have done all the maintenance on it. Which isn't too bad since it's a Toyota not a Cadillac. Gets 30 MPG at 85 MPH. Costs $400/year to insure (liability only of course)
keeps on keeping on
I'm at the point where I have to decide if it's time to let go and the truth is I just don't want to! I can't even find a kbb value for a 1990, but mine still looks pretty good and only has 140,000. miles. It needs a little work now, but for 6 years I didn't put a drop of money into her, except oil changes. I was the second owner.
the man
hello i picked up my 1990 toyota camry dx in november with 131,256 miles and boy am i impressed. lots of power good mpg and really comfortable. the heat blows like you couldn't believe and the ac is amazing. it definitely is what gave toyota the name it holds today. the only thing i have had to do in repairs besides the rust fixing is a gas line and a radiator but my yota is the man. i will be the last owner of this car i could never sell it. if you can find one i highly recommend you get it. thanx for reading.
Hoping for 400k
I have two Toyota Camrys. We liked the 1990 so much, we bought a 1991. Essentially, their twins... except one is a manual shift, one an automatic. My wife wishes it would die, so she could get a new one. The 90 has 251,900 miles and still gets between 29-34 mph. Still use it on my 180-mile commute. No real mechanical problems, other than regular maintenance. Timing belts, water pump, cv boots, tires, etc. The major key to it's longevity is regular oil and filter changes -- every 3k -- plus a good oil additive, Hilton Hyperlube or Lucas or Slick50. I'm hopeful it will make to 400k. Would love to know what % of Camrys make it over 300 or 400k
They don't build them like this anymore
For what it is, my 1990 Camry is by far the best car I've owned. It's built to get you from point A to point B comfortably and reliably, and that's exactly what it does. I've owned it since 2001 (second owner) and other than oil changes, batteries, and headlights, I've never had to have any work done on it. May have recharged the ac once. I also own an 07 Subaru legacy, and I actually keep it in the garage most of the time, because there's no point putting miles on it while the Camry still runs perfectly. Sure, it's not the prettiest car and it's not going to win any races, but for a daily driver, this is an ideal machine. Gas mileage is decent and it's dirt cheap to insure.
