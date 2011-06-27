Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Sedan
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,715*
Total Cash Price
$26,755
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,469*
Total Cash Price
$27,290
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,670*
Total Cash Price
$36,654
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,178*
Total Cash Price
$37,725
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,047*
Total Cash Price
$36,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$947
|$4,465
|Maintenance
|$585
|$373
|$1,898
|$1,646
|$985
|$5,487
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,438
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,157
|$857
|$536
|$193
|$4,182
|Depreciation
|$4,987
|$2,480
|$2,183
|$1,935
|$1,737
|$13,322
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,717
|$6,528
|$7,638
|$6,946
|$5,886
|$37,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,554
|Maintenance
|$597
|$380
|$1,936
|$1,679
|$1,005
|$5,597
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,468
|$1,180
|$874
|$547
|$197
|$4,266
|Depreciation
|$5,087
|$2,530
|$2,227
|$1,974
|$1,772
|$13,588
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,931
|$6,659
|$7,791
|$7,085
|$6,004
|$38,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,117
|Maintenance
|$801
|$511
|$2,600
|$2,255
|$1,349
|$7,517
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,970
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,195
|Financing
|$1,971
|$1,585
|$1,174
|$734
|$264
|$5,729
|Depreciation
|$6,832
|$3,398
|$2,991
|$2,651
|$2,380
|$18,251
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,682
|$8,943
|$10,464
|$9,516
|$8,064
|$51,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Sedan XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$6,296
|Maintenance
|$825
|$526
|$2,676
|$2,321
|$1,389
|$7,737
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,028
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$756
|$272
|$5,897
|Depreciation
|$7,032
|$3,497
|$3,078
|$2,728
|$2,449
|$18,784
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,111
|$9,204
|$10,770
|$9,794
|$8,299
|$53,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$6,162
|Maintenance
|$807
|$515
|$2,619
|$2,271
|$1,359
|$7,572
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,984
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,986
|$1,597
|$1,183
|$740
|$266
|$5,771
|Depreciation
|$6,882
|$3,422
|$3,013
|$2,670
|$2,397
|$18,384
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,789
|$9,009
|$10,540
|$9,585
|$8,123
|$52,047
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Avalon in Virginia is:not available
