Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews
After a couple of months
I was shopping for luxury replacements for my 2007 Avalon XL when the new 2013 first showed up at my dealer. It changed my whole perspective. It was not like any Avalon that I had seen! The interior was completely changed and the tan variation was sporty and masculine. The drive and control felt like some of the performance cars that I had before. It was a no brainer, I could have the looks, luxury, and performance that I wanted with the reliability of a Toyota and for $30,000 less cost (I paid cash). I didn't realize how "nice" it could be to drive a car...I really enjoy my time on the road.
Awesome car
I purchased my 2013 Avalon XLE Premium 6 weeks ago. I selected the metallic black with tan interior. I have gotten a lot of comments from friends, valets, and doorman on the car. They are blown away with the look and feel of the car inside and out. I commute 50 miles a day and now love my commute. Traded in a 2004 Nissan Maxima LS. While it was a great car it does not even come close to the style quality and performance of my Avalon. I am a true believer and could not be happier with my Avalon!
Avalon Definitely Not A Bomb
This is our third Avalon. With that being said, it is refreshing to see that 2013 received a lot of design changes on the exterior as well as the interior. I have to say I like every one of them including the tires and wheels. We were lucky to find a 2013 with only 16500 miles on it. I think I got a fair deal, but not what I consider a great deal. I really like the ride comfort, and the instrumentation on it. My last Avalon had the 6 disc changer instead of GPS, and it was a limited also. I would still be driving it if not for some screwball that blasted us from the back on I-40 doing 40 mph while traffic was stopped. It totaled the car. I do get 31 on the highway and it rounds out to about 25 mph on highway and city driving. I really have fallen in love with the Avalon all over again with the new design. I highly recommend anyone looking for an Avalon to pay a few extra bucks and get it loaded with a limited model. The car handles well with the Michelin tires, and I'll be giving it a total road trip from North Carolina to Florida shortly. I can't wait.
So far good except
So I have 42k on the car. It has been reliable and low maintenance. The backs of both seats have fallen off. I went to Toyota and they said it is a common defect but since I drive a lot they want $800 to fix. It is clearly a poor design but Toyota doesn't respond. I bought the 120k bumper to bumper but was told after it isn't bumper to bumper and that they "have good sales people". My car is embarrassing to sit in.
Beware of buying the 2013 Avalon Limited
I've owned this car for less than a week and have 2 problems with it, the back of the driver side seat panel broke and the headliner is falling down. The sad part of this story is that Toyota knows about these problems and kept letting dealers sell this defective car. This is not an isolated incident, check Toyota Nation to read other owners with this same issue. Toyota is finally issuing a bulletin to the dealer on these problems. The dealer will fix it under warranty but I don't feel the same, I expect a new car to be trouble free not have to be rebuilt.
