Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

After a couple of months 2013limited , 03/26/2013 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I was shopping for luxury replacements for my 2007 Avalon XL when the new 2013 first showed up at my dealer. It changed my whole perspective. It was not like any Avalon that I had seen! The interior was completely changed and the tan variation was sporty and masculine. The drive and control felt like some of the performance cars that I had before. It was a no brainer, I could have the looks, luxury, and performance that I wanted with the reliability of a Toyota and for $30,000 less cost (I paid cash). I didn't realize how "nice" it could be to drive a car...I really enjoy my time on the road.

Awesome car wilk , 04/19/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2013 Avalon XLE Premium 6 weeks ago. I selected the metallic black with tan interior. I have gotten a lot of comments from friends, valets, and doorman on the car. They are blown away with the look and feel of the car inside and out. I commute 50 miles a day and now love my commute. Traded in a 2004 Nissan Maxima LS. While it was a great car it does not even come close to the style quality and performance of my Avalon. I am a true believer and could not be happier with my Avalon!

Avalon Definitely Not A Bomb Chris Jones , 04/19/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This is our third Avalon. With that being said, it is refreshing to see that 2013 received a lot of design changes on the exterior as well as the interior. I have to say I like every one of them including the tires and wheels. We were lucky to find a 2013 with only 16500 miles on it. I think I got a fair deal, but not what I consider a great deal. I really like the ride comfort, and the instrumentation on it. My last Avalon had the 6 disc changer instead of GPS, and it was a limited also. I would still be driving it if not for some screwball that blasted us from the back on I-40 doing 40 mph while traffic was stopped. It totaled the car. I do get 31 on the highway and it rounds out to about 25 mph on highway and city driving. I really have fallen in love with the Avalon all over again with the new design. I highly recommend anyone looking for an Avalon to pay a few extra bucks and get it loaded with a limited model. The car handles well with the Michelin tires, and I'll be giving it a total road trip from North Carolina to Florida shortly. I can't wait. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

So far good except bigpaulie , 08/22/2014 27 of 30 people found this review helpful So I have 42k on the car. It has been reliable and low maintenance. The backs of both seats have fallen off. I went to Toyota and they said it is a common defect but since I drive a lot they want $800 to fix. It is clearly a poor design but Toyota doesn't respond. I bought the 120k bumper to bumper but was told after it isn't bumper to bumper and that they "have good sales people". My car is embarrassing to sit in.