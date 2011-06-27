  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2000 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Avalon
Overview
See Avalon Inventory
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.9 in.191.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3439 lbs.3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Cognac Brown Mica
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Cognac Brown Mica
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Stone
See Avalon InventorySee Avalon Inventory

Related Used 2000 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles