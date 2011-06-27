Used 2000 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/499.5 mi.
|351.5/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.9 in.
|191.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3439 lbs.
|3428 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
