Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Hybrid Sedan
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,927*
Total Cash Price
$24,528
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,203*
Total Cash Price
$24,047
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,598*
Total Cash Price
$32,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$1,749
|$1,603
|$810
|$281
|$2,191
|$6,634
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,324
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,319
|$1,061
|$785
|$492
|$177
|$3,834
|Depreciation
|$5,021
|$2,465
|$2,171
|$1,924
|$1,727
|$13,308
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,501
|$7,365
|$6,125
|$5,192
|$6,744
|$36,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$1,572
|$794
|$275
|$2,148
|$6,504
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,293
|$1,040
|$770
|$482
|$174
|$3,759
|Depreciation
|$4,923
|$2,417
|$2,128
|$1,886
|$1,693
|$13,047
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,275
|$7,221
|$6,005
|$5,090
|$6,612
|$36,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$1,355
|$1,396
|$6,583
|Maintenance
|$2,350
|$2,154
|$1,088
|$377
|$2,943
|$8,910
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,778
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,003
|Financing
|$1,771
|$1,425
|$1,055
|$660
|$238
|$5,150
|Depreciation
|$6,745
|$3,311
|$2,915
|$2,584
|$2,319
|$17,874
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,447
|$9,893
|$8,227
|$6,973
|$9,058
|$49,598
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
