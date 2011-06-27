  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liner & Cargo Trayyes
Keep It Wild Savingsyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Divideryes
Entune Premium Audio w/Integrated Navigationyes
Sliding Rear Cargo Deckyes
Carpet Floor Mats & Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Fabric-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold Flat Third Row Seatyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Ball Mountyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rigid Running Boardsyes
Running Boardsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Maximum payload1625 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
EPA interior volume144.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
