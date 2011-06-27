Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
part time 4WDyesnono
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
full time 4WDnonoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/23 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/506.0 mi.391.0/529.0 mi.391.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm270 hp @ 5600 rpm270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
SR5 Premium Package w/3rd Row Leather Seatyesyesno
Premium Package w/Leatheryesyesno
Trail Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
8 total speakersyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
JBL premium brand speakersnonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
15 total speakersnonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
12V and 120V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Interface Kit for iPodyesyesyes
Cargo Divideryesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Third Row Seatyesyesno
XM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Power Seatsyesyesno
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Back-Up Displayyesyesno
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
120V AC Power Pointyesyesno
Sliding Deck Rear Cargo Boardyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyesyesyes
Ash Trayyesyesyes
AM/FM/CD w/8 Speakersyesyesno
Limited 3rd Row Seatnonoyes
Navigation System & Back-Up Cameranonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.32.9 in.32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Special Coloryesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy)yesyesyes
Cargo Cross Barsyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Hitch Ball Mountyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
TRD 17" Forged "Beadlock" Wheelsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Front track63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.89.7 cu.ft.89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4675 lbs.4400 lbs.4805 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.6100 lbs.6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.47.2 cu.ft.47.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees24.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1625 lbs.1700 lbs.1495 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees24.0 degrees24.0 degrees
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.9.0 in.9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.75.8 in.75.8 in.
Rear track63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
P265/70R17 tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Alloy spare wheelnonoyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
P245/60R20 tiresnonoyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,045
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
