Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews
Best SUV Made!
The 4runner is the last midsize REAL suv aside from the Grand Cherokee. This is my second Gen4, the two gripes you'll hear from me are: FIRST, Sunroofs in Gen4s take valuable head room, I'm 6'1 and I couldn't ride over bumps without hitting my head, if I stretched my head would touch. To add to the frustration of the sunroof I noticed water coming in while going through a car wash, $1,000 to replace!!!!!!! The only thing I dislike about my sunroof LESS 4runner is the rear seats don't recline in the 05's which they do at the refresh 06-09. SECOND, the gas tank is too small, maybe they ran out of room but it should be about 4 gallons bigger IMO.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent SUV
This has been my wife's vehicle for 5 years and now with 107k on the clock, we have done nothing to the vehicle except regular maintenance and one battery change out. This car is a fantastic family SUV. The car has plenty of power, a very smooth transmission and all out feel of a well made automobile. Hopefully we will have it for another 100k miles!
200k and more
I'm coming up on 200k on my very first and only factory set of brakes. I love this 4x4 as this is my 8th 4 Runner in a row I've owned. I'm now looking in to towing a travel trailer so I'm following some other blogs recommendation not to exceed 5600 lbs total vehicle and trailer weight. So we will see what size trailer will max. I'm figuring dry wt no more than 3000 lbs. I'm shooting at 400k for this 2005 4 Runner. My plate is my id on this blog. Feel free to stop and chat.
Great SUV
I bought the V8 Limited 4WD and I have not been disappointed, it drives like a dream not at all like the sled like suvs I have had in the past! The interior is plush and comfy and the controls are a bit confusing at first, but you catch on pretty quick I wish the power windows were a little higher up and more illuminated, also it needs rear cup holders that are not in seat beacuse if you have three in the rear no place for cups except the bottle holders in the door. Overall drive and ride is excellent!
Absolutely a great SUV for the money
When I decided to buy a 4Runner, it was the '05 Sport that I wanted and it continues to impress. Found one used with 30k mi on it and now have 92k and it just keeps cruising. Reliable, great power, extremely comfortable seats that have held up perfectly and still to this day, no squeaks or rattles. I put on slightly larger tires than stock (only 1in), but gas mileage dipped. But a full time AWD V8 SUV isn't something somebody concerned w/ MPG should be looking for. If you want a truly reliable automobile that can tow, this is it. I change the oil/filters/fluids myself, and other than regularly scheduled maintenance, no issues. I avg only ~16mpg around town, but low 20's hwy. A great SUV
Sponsored cars related to the 4Runner
Related Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner