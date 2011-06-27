Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned abc66 , 01/03/2012 39 of 39 people found this review helpful As others have opined as well, this is the best car I have ever owned as well. At over 203,000 miles, it still runs better than some other SUVs I've owned have at 50,000. Have had no mechanical issues, and have only performed routine maintenance. The Edmunds reviewer who placed the lack of a third row seat as a con is a fool. An SUV isn't a mini-van/people mover first. It is a utility vehicle first, and cargo capacity is a higher priority than carrying over 5 people! With the rear seats folded down, which they do completely, there is a ton of storage capacity in the 4Runner. Not sure what compact SUV he was comparing to, but I've never seen one that has half as much capacity. Report Abuse

BEST OF THE BEST techman8 , 01/28/2015 Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) 56 of 57 people found this review helpful I've been a mechanic for almost a decade and my opinion of the 4th Generation 4runner is ..IF YOU HAVE ONE, KEEP IT. These things are incredibly well built. Toyota is know as the all-around most reliable brand amongst cars worldwide but little did I know that buying a used 4runner with 230,000 miles would of taught me a lesson in how a true SUV should be. It's rock solid body-on-frame design is top notch. I also average an awesome 19 mpg/city which is really good for a heavy SUV. It's got all the power you want and delivers a great package of both handling, style, and comfort. I'm currently at 367,000 miles worry-free.

Blown away by a used car graves2014 , 07/16/2014 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I was a long time BMW owner. I've had at least 4 over the past two decades, but I really liked my friend's 4Runner. I couldn't afford a new one, so I looked for a used one. Not an easy task. There are just not that many for sale. I can see why. ...My 03 V8 4runner is faster than my BMW. It's still very sharp inside and out. The extra utility was such a bonus. 4 guys and our golf clubs..? No problem. It's a whole different dynamic. I love it. Even with a lot more miles than I was originally comfortable with purchasing, after taking to my mechanic. I have total confidence in it. It's just a quality SUV. I recommend one to anybody. Paddleboard next? why not

By far, this is the best SUV ever built. spacecowgirl , 01/29/2014 SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful About to turn 170,000 miles and still going strong. The only issue we've had is with the catalytic converter but otherwise, it's been solid and reliable. It has started every time we turn the key. Everything in it still works as it should. It's hard to believe this is a 13+ year old car. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value