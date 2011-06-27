2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,990
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|122 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|122 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|330 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|11.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|28
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|127/117 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Seven Seat Interior
|+$3,000
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Tow Hitch
|+$1,000
|20" Induction Wheels
|+$2,000
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,416 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.6 in.
|Height
|64.0 in.
|Length
|187.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|76.2 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.6 in.
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|255/45R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 120,000 mi.
Related 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Legacy 2003
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2011
- Used Cadillac ATS-V 2018
- Used GMC Canyon 2004
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2013 For Sale
- Used Lamborghini Huracan 2016
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid 2008 For Sale
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used BMW Z4 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- 2022 Outlander PHEV
- 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2021
- 2022 Ram 3500
- 2023 Kia Carnival News
- 2021 A5
- 2021 S8
- Volvo S60 2022
Other models to consider
- 2022 Model 3
- 2022 Tesla Model X
- 2022 Tesla Model S
- 2021 Model X
- Tesla Model 3 2021
- 2021 Tesla Model Y
- 2021 Model 3
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- 2021 Model 3
- 2022 Model 3
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Q3
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2022 Niro EV
- Mazda CX-9 2022
- Nissan Murano 2022
- 2022 Cadillac XT5
- Honda Passport 2022
- 2022 Q8
- 2022 Volvo XC60
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Jeep Wagoneer News
- 2023 Nissan Z News
- 2022 BMW M2 News
- 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale News
- 2023 Subaru BRZ News
Other models
- Used Ford Taurus in Hudson, FL
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in El Cerrito, CA
- Used Audi RS-3 in San Bruno, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-3500 in Rockville Centre, NY
- Used Dodge Dakota in West New York, NJ
- Used Chrysler Aspen in North Brunswick, NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Linden, NJ
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf in Seminole, FL
- Used Ford Bronco in Beverly, MA
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Little Elm, TX
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in Franklin, OH
- Used Mazda 2 in Southaven, MS
- Used Cadillac Cts-Coupe in Eastpointe, MI
- Used Chevrolet SSR in Doylestown, PA
- Used Chevrolet Black-Diamond-Avalanche in Loganville, GA
- Used Dodge Charger in Ballston Spa, NY
- Used Honda Clarity in Vienna, VA
- Used Volkswagen Touareg in Athens, TN
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Burlington, NJ
- Used Cadillac STS in Richton Park, IL
- Used Lexus CT-200H in Crestwood, KY
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport in Glendale Heights, IL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Sport in Windsor Mill, MD
- Used Tesla Model-S in Conover, NC
- Used Smart Eq-Fortwo in Whittier, CA
- Used Land-Rover Discovery-Sport in Westbrook, ME
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque in Bothell, WA
- Used Porsche Taycan in Monroe, GA
- Used Subaru WRX in Chester, PA
- Used Toyota Venza in Glastonbury, CT