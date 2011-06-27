Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Consumer Reviews

Tons of Standard Features at a Low Price! guxu , 12/13/2006 31 of 31 people found this review helpful We tested more than five SUVs with third row seats and we found that the Suzuki XL-7 provides the best value. It has a long list of standard features. Suzuki did not do a great job to advertising the XL-7. Some features were not even listed in their specifications. Many web sites have the wrong information too. For example, the driver seat is 6-way power instead of 4-way power. It has reading lights for the second row, not just the front row, etc. Our local dealer is very nice, and they have no-hassle pricing, which is far below invoice. I noticed small paint problem inside of the front window frame this morning. But overall the vehicle seems to be very well made. And I do not notice any cheap materials. Report Abuse

Perfect Crossover Vehicle e garkov , 11/30/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This truck is responsive and agile. It's also comfortable and well equipped. It is a lot of vehicle for the money.

Huge Difference from First Gen XL-7 XL7 owner ny , 12/02/2006 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Coming from the 2004 the current model is vastly superior in ride comfort, dimensions, power (252 hp!) and technology / features. Suzuki really went all out with the gadgets: remote start; navigation; power seats; quality leather & materials; chrome wheels; even tossed in the free vehicle alarm and XM satellite radio! Compared to a similarly equipped Murano the XL-7 is approx $10,000 less. This is an extremely safe vehicle with side curtain airbags in all 3 rows. Suzuki really got it right with the new XL-7.

Great car in search of a engine sr500mark , 04/02/2013 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with about 40K miles on it. I did my home work and noted the P008 engine code frequency in user reviews. Well this car was in great shape to I figured I'd give it a chance. Interior is great, roomy and comfortable. Rear climate controls are great for the second & third row passengers. Car is really stable in the snow. Brakes have a hard time hauling down this heavy car. Gas mileage is nothing to write home about. I get about 16 combined. Fuel fillter cap started misbehaving at about 45k miles. Transmisison developed a very slow leak. Good luck finding the dipstick/filler! Then the engine failed! P0008 engine code. (along with 8 others related to it)