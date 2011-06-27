Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Consumer Reviews
Tons of Standard Features at a Low Price!
We tested more than five SUVs with third row seats and we found that the Suzuki XL-7 provides the best value. It has a long list of standard features. Suzuki did not do a great job to advertising the XL-7. Some features were not even listed in their specifications. Many web sites have the wrong information too. For example, the driver seat is 6-way power instead of 4-way power. It has reading lights for the second row, not just the front row, etc. Our local dealer is very nice, and they have no-hassle pricing, which is far below invoice. I noticed small paint problem inside of the front window frame this morning. But overall the vehicle seems to be very well made. And I do not notice any cheap materials.
Perfect Crossover Vehicle
This truck is responsive and agile. It's also comfortable and well equipped. It is a lot of vehicle for the money.
Huge Difference from First Gen XL-7
Coming from the 2004 the current model is vastly superior in ride comfort, dimensions, power (252 hp!) and technology / features. Suzuki really went all out with the gadgets: remote start; navigation; power seats; quality leather & materials; chrome wheels; even tossed in the free vehicle alarm and XM satellite radio! Compared to a similarly equipped Murano the XL-7 is approx $10,000 less. This is an extremely safe vehicle with side curtain airbags in all 3 rows. Suzuki really got it right with the new XL-7.
Great car in search of a engine
I bought this car used with about 40K miles on it. I did my home work and noted the P008 engine code frequency in user reviews. Well this car was in great shape to I figured I'd give it a chance. Interior is great, roomy and comfortable. Rear climate controls are great for the second & third row passengers. Car is really stable in the snow. Brakes have a hard time hauling down this heavy car. Gas mileage is nothing to write home about. I get about 16 combined. Fuel fillter cap started misbehaving at about 45k miles. Transmisison developed a very slow leak. Good luck finding the dipstick/filler! Then the engine failed! P0008 engine code. (along with 8 others related to it)
Best Buy I Have Ever Made
This car is nearly perfect. It has great agility in traffic. It has plenty of room, is quiet, and is comfy.
Sponsored cars related to the XL7
Related Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons