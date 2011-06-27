  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL7
  4. Used 2007 Suzuki XL7
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 XL7
5(56%)4(18%)3(14%)2(10%)1(2%)
4.2
84 reviews
Write a review
See all XL7s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,195 - $3,441
Used XL7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...17

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Tons of Standard Features at a Low Price!

guxu, 12/13/2006
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

We tested more than five SUVs with third row seats and we found that the Suzuki XL-7 provides the best value. It has a long list of standard features. Suzuki did not do a great job to advertising the XL-7. Some features were not even listed in their specifications. Many web sites have the wrong information too. For example, the driver seat is 6-way power instead of 4-way power. It has reading lights for the second row, not just the front row, etc. Our local dealer is very nice, and they have no-hassle pricing, which is far below invoice. I noticed small paint problem inside of the front window frame this morning. But overall the vehicle seems to be very well made. And I do not notice any cheap materials.

Report Abuse

Perfect Crossover Vehicle

e garkov, 11/30/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This truck is responsive and agile. It's also comfortable and well equipped. It is a lot of vehicle for the money.

Report Abuse

Huge Difference from First Gen XL-7

XL7 owner ny, 12/02/2006
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

Coming from the 2004 the current model is vastly superior in ride comfort, dimensions, power (252 hp!) and technology / features. Suzuki really went all out with the gadgets: remote start; navigation; power seats; quality leather & materials; chrome wheels; even tossed in the free vehicle alarm and XM satellite radio! Compared to a similarly equipped Murano the XL-7 is approx $10,000 less. This is an extremely safe vehicle with side curtain airbags in all 3 rows. Suzuki really got it right with the new XL-7.

Report Abuse

Great car in search of a engine

sr500mark, 04/02/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with about 40K miles on it. I did my home work and noted the P008 engine code frequency in user reviews. Well this car was in great shape to I figured I'd give it a chance. Interior is great, roomy and comfortable. Rear climate controls are great for the second & third row passengers. Car is really stable in the snow. Brakes have a hard time hauling down this heavy car. Gas mileage is nothing to write home about. I get about 16 combined. Fuel fillter cap started misbehaving at about 45k miles. Transmisison developed a very slow leak. Good luck finding the dipstick/filler! Then the engine failed! P0008 engine code. (along with 8 others related to it)

Report Abuse

Best Buy I Have Ever Made

egarkov, 12/19/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is nearly perfect. It has great agility in traffic. It has plenty of room, is quiet, and is comfy.

Report Abuse
12345...17
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XL7s for sale

Related Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles