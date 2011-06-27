  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki SX4
  4. Used 2012 Suzuki SX4
  5. Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 SX4
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all SX4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,912 - $5,826
Used SX4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Own New Suzuki SX4 Sedan

ron_suzukisx4, 10/01/2012
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I never write reviews but this time i am trying to apprise others about this good car. I have been driving cars from around 14 yrs, driven cars of varied types in multiple cities and multuple countries. I wanted to buy a new car and took test drive of multiple vehicles including Hyundai, Hondas, Nissans and finally ended up buying Suzuki Sx4 Sedan. I have this car only for 4 days and i really liked it, its manual drive, It has all the features you need ina car, including 8 airbags. Most importantly, car runs very fast and smooth. Zip and energy in car this car is impressive, sound system is good. I like the car in and all. currently mileage 30 should certainly improve aftr Iservice

Report Abuse

Great little car

mauricio garcia, 10/27/2018
Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the first car that I have bought brand new and it is very reliable. Just do your own schedule maintenance and the car will not give you no issues at all. I have 78,000 miles and the car runs good just the temperature a/c sensor sometimes work and sometimes do not and the gps broke due to extremely high temperatures but besides that no issues at all.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SX4s for sale

Related Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles