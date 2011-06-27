Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

ron_suzukisx4 , 10/01/2012

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I never write reviews but this time i am trying to apprise others about this good car. I have been driving cars from around 14 yrs, driven cars of varied types in multiple cities and multuple countries. I wanted to buy a new car and took test drive of multiple vehicles including Hyundai, Hondas, Nissans and finally ended up buying Suzuki Sx4 Sedan. I have this car only for 4 days and i really liked it, its manual drive, It has all the features you need ina car, including 8 airbags. Most importantly, car runs very fast and smooth. Zip and energy in car this car is impressive, sound system is good. I like the car in and all. currently mileage 30 should certainly improve aftr Iservice