Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Own New Suzuki SX4 Sedan
I never write reviews but this time i am trying to apprise others about this good car. I have been driving cars from around 14 yrs, driven cars of varied types in multiple cities and multuple countries. I wanted to buy a new car and took test drive of multiple vehicles including Hyundai, Hondas, Nissans and finally ended up buying Suzuki Sx4 Sedan. I have this car only for 4 days and i really liked it, its manual drive, It has all the features you need ina car, including 8 airbags. Most importantly, car runs very fast and smooth. Zip and energy in car this car is impressive, sound system is good. I like the car in and all. currently mileage 30 should certainly improve aftr Iservice
Great little car
This is the first car that I have bought brand new and it is very reliable. Just do your own schedule maintenance and the car will not give you no issues at all. I have 78,000 miles and the car runs good just the temperature a/c sensor sometimes work and sometimes do not and the gps broke due to extremely high temperatures but besides that no issues at all.
