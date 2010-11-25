Used 1995 Suzuki Swift for Sale Near Me
I own this vehicle for months now and although it's early to say, so far there's no problems with this car whatsoever besides one of the brake pads needed to be changed. At 113k,this car still runs like a champ and I never went below 35 mpg city driving with this car. With my average at over 40 mpg city/highway, this car shows why we don't need expensive hybrids, rather just more small cars with a simple, fuel sipping engine to take care of our transportation needs on the cheap. I'm going keep this car until there's an inexpensive car out there with comparable mpg to this car or when an affordable electric car is out on sale. For now I love my Swift! =)