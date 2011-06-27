Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick Consumer Reviews
Beat to death
I bought my Suzuki for my first vehicle and sold it to a buddy of mine. When I bought it, the kid I bought it from beat the hell out of it, I didn't beat it too badly, but then my friend I sold it to beat it. It does still run, still moves, but not inspected. it has 180000+ on it and refuses to die. The tranny makes noise, the body's held on by 1 or 2 out of 8 body mounts, the engine rattles, the clutch isnt the best, the frame isn't real good, but after the beating it took, that's pretty good actually and it still goes anywhere you point it. If there is one thing about this Sidekick, it deserves to be gold plated and put in a glass case somewhere, but we will continue driving it till it dies.
It is a surf truck
It is a great surf truck, it takes your beer and your boards and your friends to the beach, on to the beach, across the beach and back from the beach. It has 180k miles on it and the saltwater is rather quickly taking its toll, but I'll probably buy another when the repair bill is no longer worth fixing the one I've got. The door handle thing is annoying (I just roll the windows down and open it from the outside) some 4 door parts are expensive and/or hard to find (muffler and brake master cylinder specifically) It is a great basic truck, it isn't for the cayenne crowd, it is for someone who would like a basic 4wd truck that you can pick up cheap and have some fun with
Suzuki Sidekick/Just the facts please
I have owned my Sidekicke for 2 1/2 years now and I have found it to be a simple yet enjoyable SUV to own. It has had some design flaw with the door handles which I have had to replace twice. All other things that have be in need of repair are typical for a SUV of this mileage. Poer isnt the greatest but it sure gets good gas mileage of 25 city and 30 HWY. Body do not have a flake of rust and it is 10 years old. Overall this was a wise buy and I will be looking at the XL-7 as my newxt buy:-)
Sponsored cars related to the Sidekick
Related Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner