Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Sidekick searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Sidekick
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Sidekick
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.33 Reviews
Report abuse
little tank,03/14/2008
I bought my Suzuki for my first vehicle and sold it to a buddy of mine. When I bought it, the kid I bought it from beat the hell out of it, I didn't beat it too badly, but then my friend I sold it to beat it. It does still run, still moves, but not inspected. it has 180000+ on it and refuses to die. The tranny makes noise, the body's held on by 1 or 2 out of 8 body mounts, the engine rattles, the clutch isnt the best, the frame isn't real good, but after the beating it took, that's pretty good actually and it still goes anywhere you point it. If there is one thing about this Sidekick, it deserves to be gold plated and put in a glass case somewhere, but we will continue driving it till it dies.